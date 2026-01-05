Where Did Those Rent-a-Mob Protests for Maduro Come From? Here Are the Receipts

For the past 22 years I have watched, written about, broadcast, and cross-referenced the groups, messages, and protests by the left in Portland, Oregon. For a long time, before the Occupy Wall Street movement, I was one of the few in Portland talking about the derivations of these groups on my blog and the radio. Before the category-killing Antifa movement subsumed the anarchists and BLM activists, these groups always came from one place: the ANSWER Coalition. This anti-war, anti-Israel, anti-capitalist, anti-anything-opposed-to-America organization gave cover to the wildest and most extreme groups in Portland. Earth First!, Animal Liberation Front, Earth Liberation Front, and anti-Semites, the Wobblies, and any group with a fist in their logo found a home in the ANSWER Coalition. Republicans were not invited.

When ANSWER discovered I was outing them in public, they removed the individual groups from their website. Apparently, they didn't want anyone to know they were associating with terrorist organizations. But—what ho!—the group, which stands for Act Now to End War and Stop Racism, began right after the al-Qaeda attack on the United States in 2001, in fear that the U.S. would retaliate for that whole flying airplanes into the Pentagon and New York skyscrapers thing.

Whose side are they on, anyway?

Not yours.

Just take a look at their last few months of activity that I screenshotted from their website:

And, of course, ANSWER and the ubiquitous group 50501, the same ones who brought you the anti-ICE riots, have brought you the pro-Maduro, pro-commie protests.

Reporter Asra Nomani went through the paper trail and connected the dots between the group and its satellites:

🧵 TICK-TOCK: The pro-Maduro support wasn't born overnight. Here’s the paper trail between these U.S. organizers and Maduro’s Venezuela. Thank you to all of the researchers who helped me connect the dots.



🗓️ 2003 — Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro back the Francisco de Miranda… pic.twitter.com/628bogCSnr — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 4, 2026

As she reported in her thread of X messages, the coalition's backing of the Revolucionistas! and Communistas! in our hemisphere is long and sordid. It goes back to 2003, when the group supported communist Hugo Chavez. Look at her thread. It's worth the read.

Ahe reports they were able to drop everything to plan protests within minutes of the U.S. operation in Caracas.

As U.S. forces captured Maduro, a parallel operation began almost instantly inside the United States: a rapid, coordinated information and street-mobilization campaign by a network of self-described socialist, Marxist, and communist organizations, most of which operate as nonprofits that DO NOT have to pay taxes.

And here was the timetable she personally observed:

So when we learned that there was an air strike on Caracas, I watched the clock -- and waited for the signals. 1:35 AM — As U.S. special operations reportedly land in Venezuela, @BTNews, a socialist propaganda arm of the ANSWER Coalition, posts early video and frames the mission as an “illegal bombing of Caracas.” The narrative is set. 1:45 AM — Manolo De Los Santos @manolo_realengo of @PeoplesForumNYC echoes the “illegal bombing” line. Message discipline is established. The People's Forum had been funded by a tech tycoon named Neville Roy Singham, who lived in Shanghai and funded a global network of socialist causes. 2:29 AM — The ANSWER Coalition drops a red-siren graphic on X calling for protests in Times Square: “NO WAR ON VENEZUELA.” The shift from commentary to mobilization begins. 2:34–2:43 AM — The People’s Forum and the Party for Socialism and Liberation amplify the call. Same poster. Same language. Same timing. 3:21 AM — @VijayPrasha, director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, a research institute funded by Singham that examines issues through the lens of "national liberation Marxism," weighs in with a tweet: “Down with U.S. imperialism.” The ideological framing goes global. 6:09 AM — @CodePink condemns the U.S. as “terrorist.” The group was cofounded by Singham's wife, Jodie Evans, a fixture in anti-American protests, along with cofounder @medeabenjamin. Professional CodePink protestor @OliviaDinucci frequently yells at Trump administration officials around town. The nonprofit ecosystem is now fully engaged. 7:49 AM — The International People’s Assembly @peoplesassembly, a global umbrella group for socialist and communist organizations that partners with Singham's Tricontinental institute, circulates an “EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION,” urging resistance to U.S. “hegemony.” The command-and-control layer activates.This wasn’t outrage catching fire.This was a socialist, communist, Marxist transnational network executing information warfare with military precision.By daylight, the narrative was locked. By midday, the protests were live.

When she attended a protest against Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel, the veil was off.

Then I went to the address for the @answercoalition that had gotten the protest permit. It was in Adam's Morgan on Florida Avenue NW not far from where I had lived as a 20-something in DC.Outside there were two flags flapping in the wind. Whose flags are they, I asked the woman who answered the door. "Cuba and Venezuela. "That's when I knew. This wasn't about peace or anti-war.It was about ideology.Stoking discord was a part of that ideology as a tactic called agitation propaganda, or agitprop.

None of this is organic. It's all planned and paid for. It's agitprop. Or, if you prefer, a psy-op.

