Well, Lookie Here: Congresswoman and Harvard Prof Are Caught Planning Massive Anti-Trump Riots?

We now know the names of the people leading the “resistance” against President Donald Trump and the attacks on Elon Musk. They occupy the highest levels of Congress and the pinnacle of the Ivy League. They’ve called for more attacks against Tesla and are leading “resistance” training to get more of it on the streets. Just like they did in 2017, leading to the Summer of Love.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (☭-Wash.), who just left her perch as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Harvard professor Erica Chenoweth are holding “resistance” training sessions to get leftists “street ready” for mass protests against President Donald Trump. The goal is to cause so much unrest that Trump would be forced to resign.

During a one-and-a-half-hour “resistance lab” training, Jayapal, a Seattle Marxist, and Chenoweth, who heads the Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard's Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School, taught students on a Zoom call how fight for “democracy” by taking to the streets in organized protests.

Though they paid lip service to nonviolence, activists on the call were told to decide what their “risk tolerance” is for these actions. That’s another way of saying “Are you willing to get violent, go to jail, or hurt someone else?” They said the attacks on Tesla were effective at moving people to the streets. Oddly, (or is it?) they didn’t disavow the attacks on Teslas or the people driving them.

The Harvard professor said that “If at least 3-1/2% of the population actively mobilized in a sustained way and in protests and demonstrations um over a significant, you know, period of time like over a week or something… in an anti-authoritarian movement,” the leader “always” resigns.

Chenoweth said that civil unrest was a “collective project of making this country a democracy and a country that works for everyone…” and by a “country that works for everyone,” she meant for leftists.

You might wonder why we can confidently claim this. The two far leftists claimed that Trump was “destroying democracy” by dismantling USAID and the Education Department. In other words, by dismantling their chief form of propaganda and recruiting at the Ed Department and their chief way of getting paid, USAID, their lifestyles will no longer be paid for by taxpayers.

The Kennedy School recently ran an article opposing Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, claiming that it has imperiled Americans’ data. This is apparently done by improving the government’s hopelessly outdated computer systems that can’t communicate with each other. No one has proven that anyone’s data has been stolen. Yet, the claim is industriously spread by the super smart smear merchants.

Why yes, the Kennedy School does receive taxpayer grants and funding from USAID and the Department of Education, and the “Nonviolent Action Lab” is being impacted by Trump’s freeze of funding. This went unmentioned by the professor on the democracy dies in darkness doom Zoom.

Jayapal also founded OneAmerica, which began as a pro-Islamic non-profit right after 9/11. The group opposes deportations of all illegal immigrants and works to win them voting rights. There’s also a nice photo of Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell on the website.

These leftists now declare that the griftus interruptus imposed by the Trump Administration is “destroying democracy.” They’re on video explaining how to cause civil unrest for at least a week to force Trump to resign. They want thousands — preferably “3-1/2%” — to get “street ready” for another Summer of Love.

She told Joan Walsh of The Nation recently that she's been prepping people for a while in her town halls and other ways.

But we have seen this increase in local protests, coordinated across multiple cities, the Tesla takedowns, the days of action, the showing up at town halls, the calls that are coming in. We’ve been doing the town halls in my district, of course, and they’ve been way oversubscribed. But on the campaign side, we launched something we called the Resistance Lab. JW: You did it in Seattle, right? PJ: Yes, and it just pumped me up in a whole different way. JW: How do you describe the “Resistance Lab”? PJ: The idea is that we need to get people “strike ready.” If you’re in the labor movement, you’d say strike ready and street ready. And in order to do that, people need to understand: What are other models of countries where democracies have fallen?

Just like Jayapal and the left did after Trump was elected the first time, leading to the Summer of Love.

And they’re planning it all.

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

