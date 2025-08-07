A Famous Face Joins ICE

You may have noticed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has gone out of its way in recent weeks to make sure the public knows that it's hiring new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Incentives include bonuses of up to $50,000 and student loan forgiveness, and the federal government recently announced that it will waive any previous age requirements to give more citizens the opportunity to apply.

HIRING BONUSES UP TO $50,000!



ICE’s Office of the Principal Legal Advisor is the federal government’s most prestigious legal division, and you can be part of it.



pic.twitter.com/qVXycyAAU4 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 28, 2025

All of this comes after the passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which provided the agency with the cash to hire 10,000 new agents.

So far, approximately 80,000 people have applied. Make that 80,001. While we should applaud everyone who wants to serve his or her country, one of the applicants' names stands out above the others.

Superman himself, actor and filmmaker Dean Cain, announced this week that he's joining the law enforcement agency, and he hopes that others will follow him.

"I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up. And here's your opportunity to join ICE," he said in a video he posted on social media. "You can earn lots of great benefits and pay. Yeah, since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it. Very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets."

You can watch his entire statement here:

JOIN ICE!!

pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

He appeared on Fox News and said officials will swear him in "ASAP." Jesse Waters asked him if he'll be one of the guys we see out apprehending criminals, and Cain said he didn't think so but is willing if that's what the agency asks of him. However, it sounds like he'll have more of a mascot and morale booster role. "These brave men and women need someone to stand up for them," he added.

BREAKING 🚨 American actor and icon Dean Cain has officially confirmed he will be joining ICE 🔥



“I will be sworn in as an ICE Agent ASAP”



pic.twitter.com/FTmCNpyl2L — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) August 7, 2025

Cain is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2020, he was sworn in as a police reserve officer for the Pocatello Police Department in Idaho. "We had that military influence in the family and I’ve always had that respect for the military, law enforcement and first responders. I’ve always looked at them as heroes," he said at the time.

Later, in 2022, he trained with and eventually joined the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. "I just want to help be a sort of conduit between law enforcement and regular people," he said at the time, adding, "I think people need to look beyond the badge and see the human being."

