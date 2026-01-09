BREAKING: Up-Close Footage of Assault on ICE Officer in Minneapolis

UPDATE, 2 p.m. Eastern: The Department of Homeland Security has attested that the footage is real.

Original story:

The cellphone footage multiple outlets posted on X shows the near-deadly assault on a federal immigration officer that caused him to shoot his assailant in self-defense, with the video being from the officer’s point of view.

Alpha News and Townhall published what is apparently cellphone footage showing up close and personal how Renee Nicole Good, a terroristic leftist activist radicalized by other rioters, deliberately rammed her car straight into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer standing in front of the vehicle as he told her to get out of the car.

🚨BREAKING: Cellphone footage has been obtained showing the perspective of the federal agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.pic.twitter.com/K0JCd5z21D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2026

It is very important to note that the ICE officer who was the victim of the attack was previously seriously injured in a vehicular assault last summer. The officer “was dragged in June by a child sexual predator trying to evade an immigration enforcement arrest. He suffered severe injuries and required 33 stitches,” the Department of Homeland Security revealed. It is therefore understandable that he would react immediately in self-defense when attacked a second time with a vehicle, especially since cars can absolutely be deadly weapons.

The video shows Renee Good smirking at the ICE officer as he comes to her window because of her efforts to interfere in an operation, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.” As the officer walks around the vehicle, you can see him filming her with his cellphone based on his reflection in her back window.

The next sentence seems to come from Renee’s companion, who is outside the car, sneering that they don’t change their license plates every morning. “It’ll be the same plate when you come talk to us later,” the woman says, getting right up into the ICE officer’s face as she films him, following up by cussing him out. Based on the officer’s movements, it appears he was trying to record information about both the car and its driver.

“You wanna come at us?” challenges the one activist, literally inviting trouble. The officer then repeatedly tells the driver, Renee, to get out of her vehicle. Just after the third time, he tells her, at which point he is in front of the vehicle again, Renee guns the car at him, and the footage suddenly flies up toward the sky view as the officer cries out and falls down from the impact. It was after this that he fired at her.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — you know, the man who said we shouldn’t be offering thoughts and prayers after a transgender radical murdered Catholic schoolchildren in his town — is doing his best to frame Good as the victim and the officer as the assailant. He even had the chutzpah to claim that the video of the assault supported his argument and mocked the injury that the ICE officer received. Watch the cellphone video above again to understand how thoroughly dishonest and despicable he is.

MAYOR JACOB FREY: "Donald Trump said that Renee ran the ICE agent over."



"Don't take my word for it. Don't take their word for it. Watch the video from every single angle."



"I mean, the ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a… pic.twitter.com/5ep2g4CPGc — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 9, 2026

Frey is as complicit in the violence against ICE as Renee Good was. The whole Democrat Party seems bent on ensuring that federal immigration officers are killed.

