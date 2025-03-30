What if You Threw an Astroturfed Tesla Protest and Only Bad Dancers Came?

Victoria Taft | 9:51 AM on March 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

If you count pensioners with white hair holding Nazi signs and demonstrating bad dancing skills, the so-called “Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action”  protests were a smashing "success" in 200 locations around the country. 

The idea behind the “takedown” is to tank Elon Musk’s company stock because, as the flyers explained, he’s “destroying our democracy.” If I had a nickel for every time I heard that whopper I could buy a Tesla.

Musk's in trouble with the Democrat left and mediacrats because he's trying to trim a trillion dollars from the operational costs of government and to get rid of the fraud and abuse. This is “destroying” Democrats’ “democracy.” 

In just a few weeks, his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has found at least $130 billion in waste or fraud. 

And just this week, DOGE found these savings: 

In the Seattle area, where some of the worst attacks against the company and Tesla car owners have occurred, dozens of people fanned out over eleven locations, including this one in Seattle, to “stop Elon Musk’s illegal coup.” No, we have no idea what they’re talking about, either, but we’ll give them props for their willingness to embarrass themselves in public, like the doddering thespians they are.  

Note the security overwatch.


“Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy,” the cut and paste websites supporting the “takedown” encouraged. There were no examples of how Musk's killing people, but they and their buddies at the usual NGOs throwing these parties kept pouring on the bile. “The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts,” the website read. 

Tesla showrooms in Missouri, Maryland, and Massachusetts reported vandalism and graffiti. Fires were set at the showroom in Nevada and in Germany. 

In Virginia, activist Asra Nomani observed activist Democrats in the anti-Tesla crowds as well as the usual suspects trying to destroy Musk:



Nomani wrote that “At the protest on 3/29 at Tyco Road, in Tysons, Va., a photo I took of a "Virginia Democrats" sign in front of the Tesla dealership.” She said that there were at least 24 organizations, “and counting … funding and organizing the #TeslaTakedown protests and leading the very partisan propaganda campaign against Tesla, Tesla drivers, Tesla employees, Donald Trump and [Musk]. 

The communists did get some pushback from some Musk and Trump supporters. Shockingly, in Rocklin, Calif., supporters brought their signs, flags, and stood in front of the Tesla showroom outfitted with multiple superchargers. 

There was also an impromptu parade:



A similar scene played out in Florida, where supporters lined the streets. You can tell the good guys from the bad. The good guys are the one’s holding American flags and there isn’t a Nazi swastika or hammer and sickle anywhere in sight.


It's unclear what damage this protest will have on Tesla stock prices. 

The stock started a rebound once people discovered that they were once again taken in by the left's fakery—especially when former vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's endorsed destroying the company's stock, which is in his state's stock portfolio.

The commies turned out in great numbers in Boston where they chanted, “We don’t want your Nazi cars, take a one way trip to Mars.” I'll give them a C for originality. 

As far as I’m concerned, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Astroturfed protests have got to go.” 

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

