What if You Threw an Astroturfed Tesla Protest and Only Bad Dancers Came?

If you count pensioners with white hair holding Nazi signs and demonstrating bad dancing skills, the so-called “Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action” protests were a smashing "success" in 200 locations around the country.

Advertisement

The idea behind the “takedown” is to tank Elon Musk’s company stock because, as the flyers explained, he’s “destroying our democracy.” If I had a nickel for every time I heard that whopper I could buy a Tesla.

Musk's in trouble with the Democrat left and mediacrats because he's trying to trim a trillion dollars from the operational costs of government and to get rid of the fraud and abuse. This is “destroying” Democrats’ “democracy.”

In just a few weeks, his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has found at least $130 billion in waste or fraud.

And just this week, DOGE found these savings:

Great work today by @USDOL @SecretaryLCD @Sonderling47 cancelling $577M in “America Last” grants for $237M in savings, including:

- $10M for "gender equity in the Mexican workplace"

- $12.2M for "worker empowerment in South America"

- $6.25M for "improving respect for Worker's… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 26, 2025

In the Seattle area, where some of the worst attacks against the company and Tesla car owners have occurred, dozens of people fanned out over eleven locations, including this one in Seattle, to “stop Elon Musk’s illegal coup.” No, we have no idea what they’re talking about, either, but we’ll give them props for their willingness to embarrass themselves in public, like the doddering thespians they are.

Related: Rich Karen Is Caught Keying Tesla in Seattle, yet Cops Seem Oddly Confused Over Motive

Advertisement

Note the security overwatch.

Terrorists are currently holding a "Tesla Takedown" protest in Seattle, WA.pic.twitter.com/q8sx2H3lcc — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) March 29, 2025





“Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy,” the cut and paste websites supporting the “takedown” encouraged. There were no examples of how Musk's killing people, but they and their buddies at the usual NGOs throwing these parties kept pouring on the bile. “The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts,” the website read.

Tesla showrooms in Missouri, Maryland, and Massachusetts reported vandalism and graffiti. Fires were set at the showroom in Nevada and in Germany.

In Virginia, activist Asra Nomani observed activist Democrats in the anti-Tesla crowds as well as the usual suspects trying to destroy Musk:

Hello @ElonMusk and Friends,



You asked who is funding and organizing the #TeslaTakedown protests. I've got answers for you, after going onto the streets of northern Virginia for the local protests here, seeing familiar faces from the Virginia Democratic political machine and… pic.twitter.com/53MMDpOnOx — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) March 30, 2025









Nomani wrote that “At the protest on 3/29 at Tyco Road, in Tysons, Va., a photo I took of a "Virginia Democrats" sign in front of the Tesla dealership.” She said that there were at least 24 organizations, “and counting … funding and organizing the #TeslaTakedown protests and leading the very partisan propaganda campaign against Tesla, Tesla drivers, Tesla employees, Donald Trump and [Musk].

Advertisement

The communists did get some pushback from some Musk and Trump supporters. Shockingly, in Rocklin, Calif., supporters brought their signs, flags, and stood in front of the Tesla showroom outfitted with multiple superchargers.

For Our VIPs: Imploding the Lie the Left Uses to 'Justify' Tesla Terrorism

There was also an impromptu parade:

Plenty of support for Tesla in Rocklin today!

Leftist came late, forced to stay across the street! 😂

Got loads of signatures for the Newsom recall too! ✍️#Teslatakedown #rocklin #savingcalifornia.vote #melgibson pic.twitter.com/aMGbsxXuvs — TrumpDog45 🇺🇸 (@Susan67362939) March 29, 2025









A similar scene played out in Florida, where supporters lined the streets. You can tell the good guys from the bad. The good guys are the one’s holding American flags and there isn’t a Nazi swastika or hammer and sickle anywhere in sight.





It's unclear what damage this protest will have on Tesla stock prices.

Related: Molotov Cocktail Hour Is Over for Tesla Bombers After DOJ Indictments

Advertisement

The stock started a rebound once people discovered that they were once again taken in by the left's fakery—especially when former vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's endorsed destroying the company's stock, which is in his state's stock portfolio.

NEW: Tesla stock surges over 11%, the largest single-day move of the year for the company following comedian Tim Walz's 'roast' of Tesla stock.



Tesla shares are up 25% since Walz said he gets great joy out of watching the stock price go down.



L of the year contender right here. pic.twitter.com/EvDvp6FL7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 24, 2025

The commies turned out in great numbers in Boston where they chanted, “We don’t want your Nazi cars, take a one way trip to Mars.” I'll give them a C for originality.

As far as I’m concerned, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Astroturfed protests have got to go.”

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose leftist corruption. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.