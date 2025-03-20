Molotov Cocktail Hour Is Over for Tesla Bombers After DOJ Indictments

All normal human beings can agree that if a crackpot doesn't like the car you drive, it's not okay for him to firebomb, shoot, key, or otherwise vandalize that vehicle. This should hold true whether you're one of the Jimmys on late-night TV, Rick Wilson, or Antifa.

Advertisement

Sadly for three indicted men who are accused of going after Tesla cars for political reasons, they are learning this the hard way. On Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the "severe charges" against the accused "Tesla arsonists."

Bondi said, "The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended.” She told domestic terrorists who are warming up in the bullpen, “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

BREAKING: Attorney General Pamela Bondi has announced charges against 3 people who have vandalized Tesla properties. pic.twitter.com/yR0DarBbjx — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 20, 2025

The DOJ announced that the three, who were already arrested by local officials, would "face the full force of the law for using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations."

One defendant, also armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon. Another was arrested in Loveland, Colorado after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails. The defendant was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons. In Charleston, South Carolina, a third defendant wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails. Each defendant faces serious charges carrying a minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

Advertisement

On Tuesday Bondi issued a statement claiming that she would pursue domestic terrorism charges against people acting violently against Tesla vandals as a political vendetta against Elon Musk.

The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.

All three were picked up by local law enforcement after being caught in the act of property destruction.

The Oregon man, Adam Matthew Lansky, was charged with "illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device," for twice attacking a Salem Tesla showroom. He is alleged to have used at least eight Molotov cocktails — bottle bombs — in at least one attack.

In the Loveland, Colo., attack, one of two men arrested in an attack on a Tesla dealership was charged with using multiple Molotov cocktails and other incendiary devices.

And in Charleston, S.C., a man telegraphed his motive for firebombing Tesla charging stations by writing profane anti-Trump epithets on them before he set them on fire.

Related: Elon-Hating Tesla Trasher Is Arrested After Tesla Owners Bring Cops the Receipts

Adding to the efforts to frighten and terrorize Tesla-owning Americans, there's also the effort to doxx Tesla owners on a website with the intention of putting these car owners in peril by these lunatics. And as we've reported, there's been a murder of an Alex Jones reporter and a spate of attacks and swatting incidents intended to kill known conservatives as I wrote in Domestic Terrorists Add Swatting Conservatives on X — And Murder?— to Their Terror Tactics.

Advertisement

The effort to track down the Tesla vandals may lead to their benefactors, whom Elon Musk believes are paid for by Act Blue billionaires.

Internet do your thing.



Let’s make this dude famous. pic.twitter.com/SHAUBP7cMg — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 20, 2025

Tesla owners have themselves been trying to identify the people perps who have made a sport out of damaging Teslas at airports, Costco parking lots, and other public spaces.

This guy reached down his pants and smeared a Tesla with poo.

People lose their 💩 when they first see a cybertruck in person pic.twitter.com/w4Pmf5MFNX — Scott Nyhoff (@NyhoffScott) March 20, 2025

It sounds funny-ish until you realize that this dude's bodily fluids are definitely a biohazard. On the other hand, he did leave his DNA behind, so besides his image, there's another clue to go on.

Sometimes you need to track the little things to form the big picture. We do both here at PJ Media. We'd love for us to become more permanently acquainted by becoming a VIP Member. This is an ad free experience. As a VIP Member you also get to comment on our stories—and we love reading those.

All you do is follow this link and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off of the regular VIP Membership price. Thank you!



