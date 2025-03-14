Domestic Terrorists Add Swatting Conservatives on X — And Murder?— to Their Terror Tactics

At least five well-known conservatives with large followings on Elon Musk's X social media platform were "swatted" overnight. These attempts by unknowns to get conservatives killed in a hail of law enforcement gunfire appear to be part of an organized effort to affect politics by acts of violence. That is the textbook definition of terrorism, and it appears to be organized.

That's dark enough, but things could be worse than that.

Add to the swattings the attempted take over of Trump Tower, and in February, an aborted take over the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, the organized Tesla dealership attacks, and the strange and frightening attacks and murder of an InfoWars reporter in Austin, Texas, and things are looking quite ripe for a deep dive by FBI agents. They may want to put these incidents on their nationwide swatting database and start connecting some dots.

It's time for the media, DOJ, and FBI to call this what it is and go after these participants and prosecute them in this continuing criminal enterprise. Dig down deep into Title 18, chapter 96, go find yourself the RICO statutes, and get busy, Pam Bondi.

The first word I saw of the swatting incidents was this post on X Friday morning with a wrap-up of a few of them, but indeed, there are more.

Walter Curt wrote in part:

In the past 24 hours, an alarming series of incidents has shattered the illusion that American political discourse remains rooted in respect and civility. At least four prominent conservative voices—Nick Sortor and his family, Gunther Eagleman, Joe Pags, and Shawn Farash—were all targeted in a spree of “swatting” attacks. These are not harmless pranks; they are carefully crafted operations aimed at weaponizing law enforcement against private citizens. Under the cloak of anonymity, these perpetrators call police with false reports of emergencies—some involving dire threats, explosions, or violence—triggering a high-intensity police response and, in some cases, heavily armed SWAT teams.

After the swatting, some of the same victims got pizza deliveries requiring cash on delivery.

Nick Sorter said his dad and sister were both swatted.

Both my dad and my sister were swatted tonight.



A dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoint.



This is literal fucking terrorism. And the FBI should treat it as such.



Before calling in the swat, this dumbshit sent my sister an email calling me a Nazi, of course.… pic.twitter.com/LVNgXZ16Im — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025

The popular Donald Trump impersonator, Shawn Farash, and his terrified wife were swatted in Tennessee. He called the attacks on fellow Trump supporters "coordinated."

My wife and I were swatted tonight.



We are totally safe.



Thank you to everyone who checked in.



We are going to do whatever is necessary to find out who is behind these coordinated attacks and hold them accountable to the fullest extent.



Thank you all for the support! pic.twitter.com/TRYsx0PF1d — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 14, 2025

Gunther Engleman also reported a swatting. He predicted that the attack on him and his family "was their worst mistake." (Language warning in his X post.)

The gloves are off. First off, my family is safe.



My house was just swatted. Some ignorant fuck called in a fake hostage situation.



Fortunately, I have good relations with law enforcement, and extra patrols will be added. I don’t tolerate threats and will find the culprit.… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 13, 2025

Popular X host Joe Pags was also swatted.

They weren't the only ones. And this is where things get even more frightening.

An Alex Jones INFOWARS reporter, Chase Geiser, was swatted twice on Thursday and had the video to prove it.

Swatted for a second time in 12 hours. Here’s the video.



Long live InfoWars. pic.twitter.com/H0nIt8NjcC — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) March 12, 2025

Chase's co-worker, Jamie White, was murdered in Austin last weekend. No one has been arrested. Alex Jones called the murder "very suspicious."

InfoWars journalist Jamie White was working to expose Soros and USAID fraud before being mysteriously killed in low-crime Austin



Alex Jones — ‘It is very suspicious’ pic.twitter.com/uvXjWWNbBa — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) March 12, 2025

There's no connective tissue established at this point between this murder and the Soros-sponsored hate groups. No one has been arrested.

The left and the DOJ have been after Jones since his Sandy Hook school shooting rants, for which he has apologized and paid fines. In between, there's been a lot of unethical, judicial skullduggery exercised against the outspoken INFOWARS founder.

And then there's Tim Pool. The popular YouTube host has been swatted multiple times and has now established an understanding with local cops about how to respond to his home. But the TimCast host has been trying to improve a public skate park in his town. Instead, the local lefties have done everything to stop him from improving it.

Tim Pool

-offered to buy a skate park but the skaters hated him because of his political views and said no

-bought it anyway at a huge markup

-caused all the skaters to abandon it and leave it with anti Tim Pool graffiti

-posted about it to ensure that everyone heard the story pic.twitter.com/ioGLcSahfC — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 13, 2024

Now, because of the left's attempt to shut down the park because of Pool, the city is cracking down — not on the people tagging, vandalizing, and ruining it, but on Pool. Pool's thinking of selling the property.





Swatting is no joke. It's meant to provoke shootings and has resulted in their targets dying.

Andrew Finch died when law enforcement opened fire on him in a swatting incident. Tyler Raj Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the Wichita, Kan., incident.

In 2020, Shane Sonderman was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine for a swatting incident that resulted in the death of Mark Herring in Tennessee.

Last month in California, 18-year-old Alan W. Filion was sentenced to 48 months in prison for a nationwide swatting spree.

Last August, the feds charged two men, one from Romania and another from Serbia, in a swatting conspiracy targeting lawmakers and private victims.

More than 60 congressional representatives, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been swatted in hopes of getting the target killed.

Elon Musk's DOGE apparatus has uncovered a link between the shady Democratic fundraising machine, ActBlue, and five activist protest groups protesting Tesla: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and the Democratic Socialists of America.

You've read a lot recently about Maxine Waters' vow of a Civil War against conservatives. Maybe this is what they were talking about.

