What's In Your Wallet? A Lawsuit From Trump World Claiming Discrimination for Conservative Views

A lawsuit filed by the Trump Organization against Capital One Bank could break the dam on all the other de-banking stories we've heard about since J6.

Within hours of the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021, the news media alleged that President Donald J. Hitler had commanded an "insurrection" to steal an election, even though he was still giving a speech when Ray Epps whispered into Ryan Samsel's ear, kicking off the storming of the barricade.

The Washington Post got the ball rolling with its story, "The four-hour insurrection: How a Trump mob halted American democracy." Thereafter, the die was cast. Political and corporate America took heed and acted accordingly. Now, the Trump family is looking for some justice, and it could be huge for everyone who's been discriminated against by their banks for their political views.

As Black Lives Matter leaders were grifting, Antifa was setting cities on fire across the country, and public statues were being pulled down, the Biden Administration issued the edict that this "attack on our democracy" would be fought with every part of government. And it was. The banks apparently listened to whoever was in charge at the White House, as well.

People who were in Washington, D.C., that day were treated like the Canadian truckers: many were de-banked. Their banks kicked them, their money, and their business relationship to the curb. And the Trump Organizations were treated just the same. A total of 300 of Donald Trump's companies were de-banked by Capital One.

On Friday, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, DJT Holdings, and other entities under the Trump Organization run by Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. sued Capital One in Dade County, Fla., federal court for "unjustifiably" closing the Trump organization's bank accounts.

The 22-page complaint alleges that on March 8, 2021, Capital One "notified Plaintiffs that hundreds of bank accounts that they controlled, were beneficiaries of, and actively used to transact would be closed on June 7, 2021. Capital One did not provide Plaintiffs any recourse, remedy, or alternative—its decision was final."

Trump world contends that it "suffered considerable financial harm and losses caused not only by the interruption to their access to Capital One's banking services, but also by the devastating impact on Plaintiffs' ability to transact and access their monies."

The Trump Organization alleges that though its entities had been Capital One's customers for decades, the bank, because of its "woke beliefs ... needed to distance itself from President Trump and his conservative political views. In essence, Capital One 'de-banked' Plaintiffs' Accounts because Capital One believed that the political tide at the moment favored doing so." The Trump entities also allege that Capitol One broke consumer laws in North Carolina, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

Eric Trump said the company's treatment of the Trump Organization "was a clear attack on free speech and free enterprise that flies in the face of the bedrock principles and freedoms that define our country. Moreover, the arbitrary closure of these accounts, without justifiable cause, reflects a broader effort to silence and undermine the success of the Trump Organization and those who dare to express their political views."

Today, the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County against @CapitalOne to hold the bank accountable for their egregious conduct in unjustifiably terminating over 300 of the company’s bank accounts without cause, in 2021.



The decision by Capital One to “debank”… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 7, 2025

Capital One insists the allegations are untrue.

Capital One isn't the only one accused of discriminating against customers for their political viewpoints. Bank of America is, too. Even Sen. Liz Fauxchahontas Warren's staff counted 11,955 people who complained that BOA cut them off without warning or explanation.

Three days after he took office, Trump gave a speech to banking executives and singled out BOA.

I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America. They don't take conservative business. And I don't know if the regulators mandated that because of Biden or what, but you and Jamie and everybody, I hope you're going to open your banks to conservatives because what you're doing is wrong.

Watch it for yourself and watch the reaction.

Trump speaks directly to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan:



"I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America. They… pic.twitter.com/JIcc7sJ5YC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 23, 2025

BOA came under a barrage of criticism for handing over customer banking information to the FBI of those in D.C. around January 6 without subpoenas. Reason Magazine reported that "Bank of America voluntarily handed the FBI records on people who had used its services in the Washington, D.C. area around the time of the January 6 Capitol riot. Whistleblowers reported to a Congressional Committee that 'Individuals who had previously purchased a firearm with a BoA product were reportedly elevated to the top of the list.'" [emphasis added].

The House Judiciary and Weaponization Committees uncovered "alarming surveillance" by the Biden Administration in asking for "banks to search private transactions for terms like 'MAGA' and 'Trump.'"

The Trump Organization and the Revocable Trust are asking the Court to hold Capital One liable "for the millions of dollars in damages they caused, not just to our company, but to the many dozens of properties, hundreds of tenants and thousands of Trump Organization employees who relied on these accounts for their livelihoods." "Know Your Customer" and other regulations were weaponized against the Trump companies for political beliefs, plaintiffs allege. Strangely, these same de-banking moves were not similarly wielded against the Biden family. Remember, the Biden family was reported for 157 Suspicious Activities Reports (SARS) due to bagman Hunter Biden's hinky "business deals." This could be huge.