Well, Well, Well: We May Be Getting Closer to the Truth About the J6 Pipe Bomber

By all rights, Kamala Harris's storyline for Jan. 6, 2021, should have been that she narrowly escaped being assassinated by a bomb timed to detonate at the Democratic National Committee headquarters when the newly elected vice president was inside. But she never mentioned it. In fact, the pipe bomber case and the FBI's handling of it turned into vapor right after they tracked down the bomber's cell phone. None of this makes sense.

Maybe things will make sense soon.

FBI Chief Kash Patel has been sending the documents that the Senate and House Judiciary Committees have been seeking for years. Julie Kelly reports that some of the documents turned over involve the January 6 pipe bomber.

The mysteries of Jan. 6, 2021, are legion. Law enforcement, the feds, and an untold number of their assets were in the crowd inside and out. Munitions were blasted at people protesting outside the Capitol Building, not because they were rioting — they weren't — but to rile them up.

Intelligence specialists I've spoken with say the riot of January 6 was obviously an intentional operation. The Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. was seen on video encouraging protesters to get inside of the Capitol Building (and it's charging Judicial Watch $1.5 million to get its hands on any more of the videos).

But the pipe bomber story is one of the biggest mysteries of January 6. The FBI originally released grainy video of an individual sitting on a bench in the dark and supposedly planting the pipe bomb the night before outside the DNC. The individual's eyes have been blurred to subvert facial recognition software.

That person was seen talking on a cell phone. Yet the FBI swore that the same cell phone technology used to track down hundreds, if not thousands, of people in Washington, D.C. around January 6 was now corrupted for this specific bomber on the night of January 5. That's as interesting as the Secret Service text messages going missing at that time.

The night before, the bomber left a bomb on a one-hour kitchen timer. Some federal officers contend in public that it's of the kind they use in training. Yet no one has confirmed if this was a training exercise. If it was, everyone failed, including the K9s. Yet another mystery of January 6.

In early January, before Biden left the White House and Trump moved in, the FBI released new videos of the bomber with additional facts about him. That's when Mike Benz discovered that the bomber's eyes had been blurred in this new video. If they really wanted to find the bomber and were offering a now increased bounty on his head ($500,000), why wouldn't they want us to see their eyes? The FBI released additional details about the bomber's height, 5 feet 7 inches, and his shoes, which were Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers. They can't say if the suspect is male or female.

Are these FBI guys sure they're in the right business?

ABC News reported that the Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge, David Sundberg, said in January 2025 that they knew they had a credibility problem.

We recognize that it's been nearly four years since we started investigating this case, and we have been helped considerably by tips from the public. Those tips have helped us further the investigation, but they have not, as of yet, allowed us to identify the suspect. But over the course of four years, allegiances can change, and people might have information they didn't think was important in the past, and that's why we are releasing new footage. Over the past four years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, data scientists, and law enforcement partners has visited more than 1,200 residences and businesses, conducted more than 1,000 interviews, reviewed approximately 39,000 video files, and assessed more than 600 tips about who may have placed pipe bombs on Capitol Hill in January 2021.

The FBI also wasn't able to locate most of the Antifa and paid agents provocateurs but was able to find plenty of grandmas and their own informants and throw them in prison. It's so strange that the FBI would have a credibility problem, isn't it?

Maybe we'll get more answers after getting these documents to the judiciary committees.

And let's hope Patel is hot on the case as well.

We're getting closer to some answers.

I'm never going to stop reporting on the J6 pipe bomber case. We're all tired of the waiting game, though. It's time for answers.