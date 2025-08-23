OK, It’s Time to Arrest AOC

Ah, these are glorious times to be alive. After years of leftists pursuing lawfare, with ever-increasing levels of brazenness and vengeance, against Donald Trump and others, finally patriots are fighting back. It looks as if at least some of the people who attempted to frame Trump for collusion with Russia are in genuine legal trouble, and more could be coming down the pike for those who cooked up the Jan. 6 “insurrection” and other efforts to make sure that Orange Man Bad would never be able to return to the White House.

Leftists are, of course, howling with rage and fear, and claiming that Trump is politicizing the government against them, when all he is really doing is restoring equal justice after decades of an official double standard. That double standard, however, still lives. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Would You Like An Olive?) is counting on it being very much in place, and that in itself should alert Pam Bondi’s Justice Department that it’s time to give this longtime leftist media darling the John Bolton treatment, and more: arrest AOC!

The New York Post reported Saturday that AOC’s “mandatory 2024 financial disclosure documents” were “missing for months.” Back in May, when these forms were actually due, the fighting young socialist “asked for a 90-day extension,” and got it, but “missed the second deadline.” Finally, she filed the forms on Wednesday, a week after her second deadline for getting them in. Deadlines, you see, are for the little people.

On the forms themselves, AOC “reported $1,000 to $15,000 in a 401(k) from the National Hispanic Institute, where she worked as educational director before joining Congress.” The forms also showed that she has “added somewhere between $14,000 and $65,000 to her wealth in the past year.” All that’s fine, but “notably absent from her disclosure — any sign of her partner of more than 10 years, fiancé Riley Roberts.”

The House Ethics Committee has taken AOC to task for listing Roberts as her “spouse” on “some ethics forms to receive perks such as travel and gala access, but leaving him off financial disclosures so she doesn’t have to disclose his assets.” Yes, it seems as if the AOC-Roberts engagement and/or marriage is on or off depending on what answer is most profitable for the socialist congresswoman.

In fact, the Washington Free Beacon reported in May 2025 that AOC “hasn’t been pictured wearing her engagement ring since November 2023.” The ring “was a constant presence on the ring finger of her left hand during the first year and several months of her engagement,” but then it has disappeared: “since the start of December 2023, Ocasio-Cortez has given a primetime speech at the DNC, attended several televised committee hearings, appeared on the Late Show, and toured the nation on a private jet with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), among countless other public appearances. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t wear her engagement ring to any of those events, though she frequently sported several other bands on the fingers of both her hands.”

This wasn’t about an on-again, off-again relationship; it was all about the money: “Far from being mere tabloid fodder, the legal status of Ocasio-Cortez’s relationship with Roberts also carries significant financial and ethical ramifications for the potential 2028 presidential candidate. By virtue of remaining unmarried to Ocasio-Cortez, Roberts retains certain privacy privileges not afforded to the legally married spouses of other lawmakers.”

Because Riley Roberts is not married to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “he has been exempt from publicly disclosing his assets, stock trades, and his places of employment as a part of Ocasio-Cortez’s annual financial disclosure reports. It’s a level of secrecy not granted to the spouses of Ocasio-Cortez’s married colleagues such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), whose husband's market-busting stock trades frequently make national headlines.”

Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette of the Project On Government Oversight explained: “There is a reason Congress requires financial disclosures to include the spouses of members of Congress. If spousal disclosures were not required, it would be all too easy to exploit that loophole and simply transfer any conflicted or problematic assets or financial activity into the spouse’s name. If her fiancée is going to avail himself of some of the perks and privileges of being the spouse of a member of Congress, he should surely have to likewise comply with the less convenient parts.” Yep.

Just imagine if a Republican member of the House, especially one as high-profile as AOC, appearing to skirt ethics rules as brazenly as this. He or she would have been frog-marched down Pennsylvania Avenue during the darkest days of the Biden regime. So let’s see some justice for AOC: arrest her! She may end up being acquitted, but there needs to be a full investigation and a fair trial. In the case of that hypothetical Republican, AOC herself would be demanding nothing less.

