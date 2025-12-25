Service, Scripture, and Sweet Moments: The Royal Kids Are Alright

For as long as I can remember, I've enjoyed watching the British Royal Family — from afar. I'm not advocating we pledge allegiance to the monarchy again, so calm down. And every time I write about them, I receive so many comments and emails from many of you confessing that it's your guilty pleasure, too. So, if you're one of those people, this article is for you.

Advertisement

As I've said in the past, I grew up part of the same generation as Princes William and Harry, so that probably has a lot to do with why I'm so fascinated by them, and I've followed along as they've become men (well, at least in William's case), gotten married, and started young families of their own. This Christmas, I've been especially impressed with William and Princess Kate and the way they seem to be raising their children.

Let's start with Prince George, the future king who turned 12 years old this year. Just before Christmas, William followed in his mother's footsteps and took George to the The Passage, a homeless charity in London that Princess Diana brought him to a few decades ago when he was around George's age.

Christmas at The Passage, 32 years apart 🎄



December 2025: Prince William, Prince George and Head Chef Claudette.



December 1993: Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Passage Chefs. pic.twitter.com/PqECUFi1rJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 20, 2025

The two princes threw on some aprons and helped prepare meals for the homeless and even helped set the table for the charity's Christmas dinner. William has said in the past that the initial visit with his own mother in 1993 changed him in many ways, including teaching him about homelessness and inspiring him to want to help do something about it.

Mick Clarke, the charity's chief executive, confirmed that William has been a regular there ever since, making both public and private visits to volunteer, and now that he's brought George, he feels like it's come full circle. George even signed the visitor's book on the same page his late grandmother did, a moment that seemed especially poignant to William and George.

Advertisement

Awww finally the video of Prince William visiting the Passage charity with his son Prince George this week🤩

Prince William was 11 years old when Diana his mother took him to the Passage charity, introducing him to Homelessness and changing his outlook on life forever.

Well… pic.twitter.com/hikvJv1kDs — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) December 20, 2025

When asked what George was like, Clarke said, "Very much like his dad, actually — just wanted to get stuck in and help," adding, "A lovely kid is how I would describe him, and he just really seemed very interested in the work that we do and particularly in talking to people who have used our services."

George does seem to be growing up well. As many have remarked on social media, he reminds us a lot of his father when he was his age — kind, a little shy, and showing off his excellent manners to everyone he meets. We saw proof of that on Christmas Day when he joined his family in their annual walkabout, greeting fans who'd gathered to catch a glimpse of the British Royal Family as they attended a service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

Prince George received an Aston Villa themed gifts from well-wishers today. He’s such a confident and polite young man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDWDOa5YT — Anna (@tokkianami) December 25, 2025

But George wasn't the only young royal who stole the show this week. His 10-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, also proved that she's growing up to be quite an impressive young lady. During the family's fifth annual carol service, Charlotte and her mother, Kate, shocked fans with a piano duet in a pre-recorded video.

Advertisement

The two were all smiles as they performed "Holm Sound," by Scottish composer Erland Cooper, a song they reportedly often play together at home. Kate also narrated the video, stating that "At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones. A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence."

"These simple acts of care might seem small but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong," she added.

Love and connection through music 💕



A special duet playing Holm Sound by Erland Cooper to open this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service.



Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITVX now. pic.twitter.com/XhWyfBTvC1 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2025

Charlotte also stole the show at the Christmas walkabout, politely accepting gifts, taking pictures, and interacting with the crowd.

Astonishing that Princess Charlotte of Wales is only 10, radiating such empathy and a truly remarkable aura



My God, Diana… 👑



This young Princess’s destiny is already etched in the stars ✨ pic.twitter.com/LS3WYb648K — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) December 25, 2025

I also wanted to point out that Prince William read from the Bible, specifically from the Gospel of Luke, during the carol service. It was nice to see traditional Christian values on display.

Advertisement

Prince William reading scripture was absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/DZGUO14weV — libby (taylor's version) (@libby_isboring) December 25, 2025

It's not much, but this little glimpse into the young royals' lives made me think that William and Kate are raising a well-rounded family and children who may actually grow up and do good in the world. Someone said that when William took George to the charity, they got the impression that he wanted his children to know more about life beyond the palace walls, and I hope they continue that.

If you've ever considered becoming a PJ Media VIP member, now is the perfect time. We're running a HUGE 74% off sale through the Christmas season. Join today and pay just $12.74 to gain access for the entire year. Not only do you get perks, like an ad-free experience, the chance to interact with our team, and access to exclusive stories, but you also ensure that we can continue to bring you the stories the mainstream media won't in 2026. With the midterms coming up, conservative voices are more important than ever. Click here to sign up today and use the code word MERRY74 to get the discount. We'll see you in the comments sections!