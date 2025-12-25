Another Democrat Shows What Entitled Elitists Leftists Are

You most likely haven’t heard of Maria Bucci, and that means that Maria Bucci is not happy with you. Maria Bucci just happens to be the chairwoman of the Democratic committee in Cranston, Rhode Island. Before that, she served on the Cranston City Council from 2004 to 2008, and in 2024, she ran for a seat in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, but lost.

Loss or no, all that means that she is very, very important, and all you plebians should show her due respect. A police officer recently dared to act as if she was just an ordinary citizen, and thereby earned her white-hot wrath.

“You know who I am, right?”



WATCH: A prominent Rhode Island Democrat invoked her status on police bodycam before being arrested during a traffic stop.



Maria Bucci, 51, chairwoman of the Democratic Party committee in Cranston, the state’s second-largest city, now faces a… pic.twitter.com/fVuymaziN3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2025

Fox News reported Wednesday that Bucci “was captured on police bodycam video asking an officer, ‘You know who I am?’ before her arrest during a recent traffic stop.” One thing you can count on: leftists behave like leftists everywhere. They claim to be the defenders of the common people, the voice of the voiceless, but they are every bit as elitist and entitled as the Soviet apparatchiks who gorged on lobsters in their sumptuous vacation homes while the common folk had to suffer through the poverty and misery that the dictatorship of the proletariat really involves.

Bucci is “now facing a misdemeanor DUI charge following a traffic stop on Dec. 18 in East Greenwich.” But she tried to pull rank and get out of the whole thing, demanding that the officer pay her due obeisance. "You know who I am right?," Bucci told an officer of the East Greenwich police, but she was already in a good bit of hot water, as the officer had already “said he smelled alcohol in her breath and described her driving as erratic.”

In response to Bucci using the too-big-to-arrest excuse, the officer responded coolly: "I don’t know who you are, miss. You can start throwing out names and start doing out what you need to do, it’s not going to work with me, I’m telling you right now, I’m not the guy for that."

The quixotic public servant — not Bucci, but the real public servant — attempted “to lead Bucci through a series of sobriety tests.” Bucci, however, was having none of it. At one point she says: "Call my husband right now, and call the attorney general and everybody else in town, cause this is disgusting, God forbid I was a black person, I’d be arrested."

Yeah, because everyone knows that Jim Crow laws are alive and well in Rhode Island, and that Bull Connor is just waiting with his dogs and fire hoses for one of the state’s terrified black residents even to think about stepping out of line. That’s leftist mythology, and Bucci seems to be a down-the-line true believer.

After he has had enough of this back-and-forth with such an eminent personage, the patient police officer arrests Bucci and puts handcuffs on her. As he does, she says wittily: “You’re a d---…. Like I am not drinking, you’re a loser." If she really wasn’t drinking, she ought to be even more embarrassed than she should be otherwise, because that would mean she is this arrogant and obnoxious even when sober. And given the fact that she is a leftist, that very well may be the case. However, “at the beginning of the video, Bucci told the officer she had a glass of wine and had attended a Christmas party.”

Lots of prominent people have asked the fateful question, “Do you know who I am?,” in various contexts, and it rarely works out well. But this kind of haughtiness and egotism is emblematic of the left, and intrinsic to leftism. New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, with his three different wedding celebrations on three continents, epitomizes what the left is really all about: privilege and perks for the chosen elites, while everyone else is subjected to the social experimentation, confiscation and theft that socialism involves.

Maria Bucci represents the same principle on a smaller scale. The police officer should have known that being arrested was only for the proles, and that Bucci was beyond all that. After all, Maria Bucci has seen Hillary, and James Comey, and John Brennan, and innumerable other leftists commit obvious and serious crimes, and get off scot-free. Why should Maria Bucci be different?

Do you know who Maria Bucci is?