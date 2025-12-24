Utah Man Claims to Be a Woman and Murders His Parents, and Then the Story Gets Weird

Here’s the sort of story you don’t hear every day, but if leftist hegemony over the culture isn’t broken completely, there will be more of this. The New York Post reported Sunday that “a trans woman who copped to slaughtering her parents tried to skip out on her sentencing in a Utah court because it would be too tough on her — as she revealed that she has converted to Islam, and made an excuse for the cold-blooded murders on Friday.”

“There’s a lot to unpack there,” PJM’s Managing Editor Chris Queen commented with admirable understatement about this story, and yes, there certainly is a lot going on here. Not least among the things that need to be unpacked is the Post’s coverage, which buys into the confusion of this story’s confused protagonist, and in so doing, increases the confusion of an already confusing story.

The first thing to know is that the accused murderer, Mia Bailey, is a man, not a woman. However fashionable the New York Post’s usage may be, Mia Bailey will always be a man, and the Post and all other publications should not feed into his mental illness, but should use male pronouns to refer to him.

Mia is well aware of his own mental illness, saying: “If only I had gotten help this would have been preventable.” The Post noted that Bailey “was handed a sentence of 25 years to life in prison on Friday, after the court heard emotional testimony from both her [sic] brothers, who say they fear for their lives since their sibling gunned down both their parents in 2024.”

That’s understandable, but even as he was sentenced for his brutal murders, Bailey attempted to claim the victim role that leftists so love to assume: at the sentencing, he “appeared in a striped jumpsuit and said nothing during the hearing.” However, “prior to the sentencing, Bailey tried to skip the hearing, claiming she [sic] could have a mental breakdown from the stress of the hearing.”

Bailey’s lawyer, Ryan Stout, offered a whole raft of excuses, claiming that Bailey “had been previously diagnosed with ADHD, OCD, anxiety, depression, psychosis, possible bipolar with psychosis and schizophrenia.” Stout appeared to blame a hospital for the murders, saying that “the most recent time she [sic] committed herself [sic], she [sic] was discharged three days later, and 10 days later she [sic] murdered her [sic] parents.”

As if it weren’t enough for Mia Bailey to claim to have changed sexes and then to have murdered his parents, Mia Bailey took the opportunity provided by the sentencing hearing to make this story even more bizarre. “During her statement,” the Post reported, “she told the court she converted to Islam.”

Mia Bailey even sounded something like a note of contrition, saying: “Because of my religious beliefs as a Muslim, it would be appropriate to take my life for atonement for what I did.”

It’s hard to say what “Mia” Bailey is after in converting to Islam. Is this some masochistic tendency, in light of Islamic law's death penalty for homosexuals? Or does his mental illness that leads him to think he is a woman also lead him to think that Islam is peaceful and tolerant, and will welcome him even amidst his gender confusion?

There are other questions as well. Is Mia Bailey attracted to anything and everything that is set against the West’s traditional values? Islam often tends to attract the psychically marginal, as it is a total explanation for the universe, with precise rules for every aspect of human behavior. Was that also appealing to a man with “ADHD, OCD, anxiety, depression, psychosis, possible bipolar with psychosis and schizophrenia”?

Islam, as political analyst Hugh Fitzgerald, provides a convenient scapegoat for all of life’s setbacks: “Infidels have a thousand things to blame. They can blame their parents. They can blame their aggressive or unpleasant siblings, their ungrateful children, the System, Racism, The Man, Amerikkka, Kapitalism, Fate, the stars, their cholesterol level, their serotonin level, anything and everything at all — even, just perhaps, themselves. But Muslim Believers have one thing to blame always at the ready. And to the extent that one takes that belief-system seriously, it is likely that one will, viewing the universe through the grid, the prism, of Islam, blame the Infidel.”

Is blaming the infidel Mia Bailey’s next gambit to avoid paying the full penalty for his crimes? Stranger things have happened.

At PJ Media, we report the weird stories, but we refuse to play the left's game and pretend that men are women. Join PJ Media VIP during our holiday sale and use code MERRY74 for 74% off.