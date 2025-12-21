Gaza Imam Reveals the Key to Understanding the Entire Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

On al-Jazeera on Friday, the Gaza imam Hussein Abu Ayada revealed the secret of the entire Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It’s actually an ill-kept secret, for Palestinian leaders, and supporters of the Palestinian cause in the Islamic Republic of Iran and elsewhere, mention it frequently. But it never, ever shows up in all of the mountains of literature that Western policymakers and mainstream foreign policy analysts have produced about this intractable conflict, and about how it can be managed.

“We, the Palestinian people,” said Abu Ayada, “obey and submit to the orders of Allah. And we know that the war that the Jews are leading against us is for no reason.” He meant that there was no political or economic reason for it, for he continued: “People who think that this is a war against the resistance and its missiles are deluding themselves,” which means that all those pro-Hamas agitators on college and university campuses nationwide are deluding themselves, but of course, we knew that already.

“This is a war,” Abu Ayada declared, “between Islam and disbelief, between Islam and Judaism, between the distorted faith and the true Qur’an, the true belief. I say to the people: we are confronting the Jews. This is a religious and ideological war. Anyone who wants to get out of this war and watch from the sidelines will be dealt with by Allah. We are pleased with the decrees of Allah.”

There you have it. Virtually no one in the West acknowledges this or realizes its implications, but Muslim leaders have been clear, just as Abu Ayada is clear: this is a religious war. Two days after the Oct. 7, 2023 jihad massacre, the indispensable Palestinian Media Watch reported that “a Telegram channel associated with Fatah’s military wing the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, is calling on Palestinians to slaughter Jews who they term ‘apes and pigs.’” That’s actually a reference to the Islamic holy book, the Qur’an, which, in three separate passages, refers to Allah punishing Sabbath-breaking Jews by transforming them into apes and pigs (2:53-65; 5:59-60; 7:166).

Fatah’s exhortation to jihad also includes this: “Fight them, and Allah will punish them by your hands, and he will lay them low and give you victory over them, and he will heal the hearts of people who are believers.” That also is from the Qur’an (9:14) and expresses one of the biggest differences between Judaism and Christianity on the one hand and Islam on the other.

While both the Jewish (Deuteronomy 32:35) and Christian (Romans 12:19) traditions say that vengeance for wrongdoing is up to God, and not for any individual to pursue, the Qur’an tells Muslims that they are to be the executors of the wrath of Allah: he will punish errant human beings by the hands of the followers of Muhammad.

This is how the jihadis who kill Israeli civilians wholesale can do so while believing they are doing nothing less than carrying out the will of the one and only God. They believe those whom they killed to be enemies of Allah and the Muslims, and consequently to have deserved everything they got, and more.

This genocidal jihadi intransigence will never allow Israel to live in freedom and peace as a Jewish state. As The Palestinian Delusion documents, the Qur’anic imperative to “drive them out from where they drove you out” (2:191) is maximalist: it will not allow for the existence of any Jewish state, even if it were the size of a postage stamp. Despite the fantasy-based assumptions of virtually every politician in the Western world, this actually foredooms any “two-state solution,” for, despite the fact that the claim that the Israelis drove the Palestinians off the land is more fiction than reality, it is widely accepted among Palestinians and has become the pretext for the ongoing jihad against Israel. It can only end with the total destruction of Israel, and negotiated peace agreements are simply a stepping-stone toward the attainment of that ultimate goal.

The longer Western “experts” ignore the fact that Palestinian authorities routinely repeat that this is a religious war, the longer they will continue to recommend solutions, such as the vaunted two-state solution, that are not solutions at all. If you’ve been misdiagnosed, the medication you’ve been prescribed will not heal you. And that’s the situation today regarding Israel and the Palestinians.

