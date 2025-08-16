You Mean Zohran Mamdani May Not Be 100% Honest? Knock Me Over with a Feather!

Has Zohran Mamdani been dishonest in the mandatory financial disclosures he has had to file with the city of New York? Is the pope a guy named Bob from Chicago?

Zohran Mamdani is the embodiment in physical form of Nancy Pelosi’s famous saying, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” Mamdani became the Democrat Party’s nominee for mayor of New York and the man who is almost certain to be the next mayor before anyone knew much about him beyond the fact that he is young, glib, articulate, Muslim, and socialist. Now we’re learning that Mamdani is every inch the authentic socialist, even down to the assumption that the rules are for the masses, and the elites can safely ignore them. Zohran Mamdani, of course, counts himself among the elites.

The New York Post reported Saturday that Mamdani “has scored nearly $10 million in public matching funds for his campaign, despite having serious discrepancies in his mandatory financial disclosure filings.” It seems that the leftist media darling “claimed in a recent filing to the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board reporting his finances for last year that he has owned vacant land in Jinja, Uganda, valued at $100,000 to $250,000 since March 14, 2016, records show.”

No big deal there, except that “in annual financial disclosure statements for 2020 through 2024 filed with the state Legislative Ethics Commission, Mamdani, 33, said he took full ownership of the Uganda site four years earlier – in 2012.” So did he become owner of this property in 2012 or 2016? And why this discrepancy? What is he trying to conceal, besides the fact that this man of the people who doesn’t think that there should be billionaires is actually a quite well-off man of privilege himself?

After all, Mamdani didn’t earn the money to buy that property in Uganda through hard work. He didn’t labor for years and save his money to pay for this property. He didn’t develop some product that turned out to be so marketable that he was able to invest in some land. Public details of his ownership are scant, but in light of the fact that the man never had a steady job for any extended period before he was elected to the New York State Assembly, he most likely came into his land holdings in Uganda through his family connections. He was born there, and his parents still have a home in a ritzy area of Kampala, where Zohran and his bride recently held another lavish wedding reception, after holding one in Dubai for her family a few months ago.’

Then there are his stocks. On the financial disclosure form, Mamdani “noted owning interest in two stocks valued at a combined $5,000 to $55,000 – MiTec and PBC.” This contradicted information he had given previously, on “annual financial disclosure statements for 2020 through 2024 filed with the state Legislative Ethics Commission.” Om those forms, Mamdani “didn’t list any stocks, instead claiming the only the securities he owned were valued at less than $2,000 from a retirement plan with the social-justice organization Chhaya where he worked in 2019.”

Why not just be honest on the forms? The answer could have something to do with this famous socialist not wanting people to know exactly how wealthy he really is. As he scored the $10 million in public matching funds, both of his principal opponents, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and New York’s former governor, the aging corruptocrat Andrew Cuomo, were both “denied millions of dollars in matching funds by the city’s Campaign Finance Board after being flagged for various violations.”

Another New York City mayoral candidate, longshot independent Jim Walden, stated the obvious: “Every time you scratch the surface with this guy, more red flags emerge. Here, the obvious concern is that he is understating his wealth. He should come clean. If he can’t be honest, add that to the growing list of disqualifiers.”

Yeah, except that’s how socialists have always behaved, ever since the Soviet leaders preached austerity in the cause of communism from their sumptuous dachas. The rules just don’t apply to the elites. And so Lisa Partelow Reid, “executive director of the state Legislative Ethics Commission, said elected officials who knowingly make false statements to the commission could face fines of up to $40,000.” She added that “if amendments are needed ‘the assumption’ typically is ‘an inadvertent error’ occurred.”

Well, maybe, but surprise, surprise: “There are no records of Mamdani amending his filings.” Nor are there likely to be. The man is a socialist through and through.

