They’ve Thrown Everything Else at Trump. Will THIS Be the Charge That Sticks?

He’s a convicted felon, you know. Never mind that the felonies were actually misdemeanors, elevated to felonies solely for the purpose of enabling Democrats to call President Donald Trump a felon. Never mind that the other things they’ve tried to hang on Trump are equally as shaky. The charges against Trump, from “insurrection” and “Russian collusion” on down, have all been political tools designed solely to discredit and destroy him, with the primary purpose of preventing him from being reelected in 2024.

Advertisement

Well, there he is, back in the Oval Office, but that doesn’t mean that this effort is over. It is still widely assumed, despite Nancy Pelosi’s recent denial, that if the Democrats retake control of the House in 2026, they’ll tie Trump up in another bogus impeachment trial. And now, that most charming of Congresswomen, Jasmine Crockett (D-Eyelashes), has declared that Trump is guilty of another crime. And we’re not talking about a speeding ticket here. We’re talking about attempted murder.

Crockett was apparently working from claims that Laurence Tribe, a longtime and singularly unhinged Trump-hater, has advanced. Law professor Jonathan Turley, who, unlike Tribe, is actually sane, wrote on X Monday: “Jasmine Crockett just told JD Vance that ‘The only reason you're the vice president is because the current president tried to have his last president k*lled.’ Putting aside the reference to Vice President Pence, she is not alone in this unhinged assertion. Just ask CNN... Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe declared on CNN that Trump is guilty of the attempted murder of Pence on January 6, 2021. Tribe insisted that the crime was established ‘without any doubt, beyond a reasonable doubt, beyond any doubt.’”

Advertisement

Turley noted that Tribe has a particularly virulent case of TDS, seeming “intent upon running through the entire criminal code in declaring clear evidence of every federal crime by former President Donald Trump and/or his family. Just for the purposes of keeping score, Tribe declared evidence supporting criminal charges of witness tampering, obstruction of justice, criminal election violations, Logan Act violations, extortion, espionage, and treason by Trump or his family.”

Tribe added the attempted murder claim in reference to the left’s phony Jan. 6 “insurrection,” telling CNN’s audience that Trump tried to get Pence killed on that fateful day, and was thus guilty of attempted murder “without any doubt, beyond a reasonable doubt, beyond any doubt, and the crimes are obvious.” He insisted that this and many other Trump crimes “have been proven.”

Yeah, no. Turley noted drily that “it is a curious thing that these crimes ‘have been proven’ but Trump has not been charged with them. After the riot, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announced that he was considering arresting Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and charging them with incitement. So what happened to that prosecution? The failure of Racine to charge Trump was not due to any affection or loyalty to the former president. It was due to the paucity of direct evidence of a crime that would hold up in court.”

Advertisement

Related: Trump’s Fifth Favorite Word

Turley is no down-the-line MAGA apologist. “Many of us,” he notes, “criticized Trump for his insistence that Pence could effectively block certification of the election. I publicly condemned Trump’s speech while it was being given and said that Pence was a profile of courage in resisting such calls. However, calling for protests to pressure Pence to reject the votes is no evidence of specific intent. The Select Committee has maintained that Trump also said that, when made aware of the rioters’ chants to ‘hang Mike Pence,’ the president responded that maybe they have the right idea since he “deserves it.” That statement after the start of the riot would again fall wildly short of any claim of specific intent.”

That is essentially the entire basis for Crockett’s casual claim that “the current president tried to have his last president killed.” Since there is no evidence that Trump mounted an assassination plot against Old Joe Biden, it is clearly Mike Pence that Crockett has in mind. And so we see how, for the left, calumny builds upon calumny, and lie builds upon lie. Crockett is picking up, directly or indirectly, Laurence Tribe’s hysterical false claim and presenting it as if it were fact. Someone else will pick it up from Crockett, and who knows? Maybe if Gavin Newsom becomes president in Jan. 2029, Trump will face a trial for attempted murder. If, however, there is any justice left in this country during a Newsom presidency, the whole thing will collapse and he will be exonerated. It will, however, stay in the minds of the propagandized, and that’s the idea.

Advertisement

The left is growing more hysterical by the day. Get a sane voice: Join PJ Media VIP during our holiday sale and use code MERRY74 for 74% off. You'll get all our content and none of the ads.