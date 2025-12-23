The Morning Briefing: The Epstein Stuff Probably Won't Make Bill Clinton's Teflon Get Sticky

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The fatted narwhal frets not over the sea otter's insistent ennui.

Forty-plus years of political activism teaches one how to focus one's energy. There are battles aplenty to be had in any era of American politics, to be sure, but it does seem like there are more of them in the digital media age. Getting outraged about all of them would be exhausting. That's why I can be a little picky regarding which hot-button issues that are popular at any given time in conservative media.

Advertisement

In a Briefing early last August, I explained my agnostic attitude towards all things Epstein. Well, I explained it a little bit. That was focused on Bill and Hillary Clinton, whose names come up a lot when people are getting excited about the latest Epstein news. That was the last time I wrote about anything related to the Epstein files and I hadn't really planned on revisiting the drama, but there's a lot of it this week, so here we go.

This is from Matt:

According to a report from the New York Times, Bill Clinton’s FBI sat on a bombshell complaint about Jeffrey Epstein for nearly a decade. This revelation has me wondering whether Bill Clinton's cozy relationship with the pedophile financier played any role in that inexcusable inaction. Former Epstein employee Maria Farmer filed a formal report with the FBI on September 3, 1996, alleging that Epstein possessed child pornography and threatened to burn down her house if she spoke out. Yet, federal authorities under the Clinton administration did absolutely nothing with the information for almost 10 years.

I will admit, that certainly does sound juicy. I don't know if Bubba is losing any sleep over it, however.

The attraction for conservatives to the Epstein stuff has always been the prospect of something — anything — coming up that would finally get Bill and/or Hillary Clinton in some kind of trouble. As I wrote last August, Mr. and Mrs. C. are conservatives' Great White Whale. We're almost 30 years into our dream of seeing either of them face the music. Trust me, I would love to see them taking an extended couple's retreat at a federal penitentiary.

Advertisement

Sadly, I've been around long enough to know that pinning anything on Bill or Hillary Clinton has about the same odds as hitting Powerball on consecutive weeks. These people are professional breakers and skirters of the law; they have been easily getting away with whatever they want to all of those same years that we have been crossing our fingers and hoping for their downfall.

The Clintons are obviously no ordinary political power couple. After Bill was denied a continuation of his presidential legacy when Al Gore lost to George W. Bush in 2000, Hillary wasted precious little time getting the family back into the thick of Washington power politics when she carpetbagged her way into the United States Senate as a newly minted New York resident. I used to joke that she'd made a deal with the Devil when her husband was president and that she'd won by giving Rudy Giuliani cancer.

In the years since, I've often wondered just how much I was joking.

The Clintons were in the highest levels of power in Washington for two straight decades, which is an eternity in politics to amass a cache of favors owed. Also, they not only know where the bodies are buried, we can't rule out that Hillary buried some of them herself. In an environment that sees very few consequences anyway, Bill and Hillary Clinton are as close to untouchable as possible.

Advertisement

There is plenty more "curiouser and curiouser" information being found out about the Epstein story, and Victoria covered the latest on that yesterday. All of it is intriguing.

Bill and Hillary aren't sweating any of it though.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

A Dragonfly Tidying Itself is my favorite Tom Waits bootleg EP.

A dragonfly tidying itself pic.twitter.com/iOyDYAQHO1 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 22, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. CUBA: Is Trump About to Do What No Other President Could?

Parents Decry Electric School Buses As Iceboxes in Winter

Quelle Surprise! The DNC’s 2024 Election Autopsy Was So Bad That It's Hiding It

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Russia’s Space Program Just Took Another Embarrassing Hit

Serial Criminal Who Blinded Woman Is ‘Transgender’

DHS Now Offering Big Bucks for Illegals to Self-Deport

Belmont Club: What Is the Opposition’s Alternative to More Australian Gun Control?

RFK, Realists Celebrate as Trump Axes Offshore Wind

Canadian Intel Expert: West’s Universities Are the Frontline for Enemy Influence

A Meltdown Triggered by the Word 'Cut'

Advertisement

How the Islamic Blitzkrieg Shattered Christendom

Clinton Calls the Bluff. DOJ Holds the Cards

They’ve Thrown Everything Else at Trump. Will THIS Be the Charge That Sticks?

This Minneapolis Police Chief Has It Wrong When He Uses the Nativity Story To Push Back Against ICE Raids

The Missing Children Nobody Protected

Paper Clips, Puppies, and Potato Guns: PJ Media Writers Share Their Favorite Christmas Gifts

The Fraud Hits Just Keep Coming

Trump Just Got Some Good News About His Approval Numbers

Brown University Custodian Says He Flagged Shooter to Authorities Before Shooting

WOW! Is This the Rosetta Stone That Explains Epstein's Vast Wealth and Intelligence Ties?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. America Should Grant Political Asylum to Victims of European Tyranny

California Businesses Are Shouldering the State's Unpaid $20 Billion COVID Debt

Department of War Partners With Elon Musk's xAI

The Arctic Frost Judge Just Ruled Against Trump

+1. Australian 'Gun Lobby' Not Going Away Quietly

Cam&Co. The Trace Helps Prove Popularity of 'Large Capacity' Magazines

American Jewish Leader: Australia's Issue Isn't Gun Control

Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: You Must Give Up Your Freedom for Multiculturalism

Jesus Movies and an Anti-Communist Film Festival Update

Rescue Me: English Channel Winds Die Down, Migrant Boats Pick Up

Anti-Religion Group Comes for Sarah Huckabee Sanders Over Christmas, but She's Not Having It

Advertisement

Cry harder. Meltdown at CBS News: 60 Minutes Dumps Fawning Illegal Alien Deportation Segment at Last Second

Internationally Known Alleged MS-13 Assassin 'Fantasma' Arrested in... Nebraska

Yeah...no. Young Girl in Minnesota Says They Should Not Be Illegal Because We're on Stolen Land

Harmeet K. Dhillon Suing Minneapolis Public Schools for Anti-White Discrimination

'PEAK IRONY!' Joe Biden's Preemptively Pardoned Son Slams Connected Elites Who Avoid Consequences

VIP

Climate Alarmism Freezes Lefties This Winter

Viral Angry Woman Goes Off on 'First-World Communists': STFU

Pilots Keep Reporting Visitors at 30,000 Feet

21 Million People in Afghanistan Lack Safe Drinking Water, and This Is What the Taliban Are Doing

Tim Walz Is Acting Guilty

A Tale of Two Christmas Markets

‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’: Soldiers Overseas From WWII to Now and the Star Who Sang for Them

Late Night Comedy Shows Are Committing Suicide

Around the Interwebz

‘Call Of Duty’ Creator Vince Zampella Dies At 55 In Los Angeles-Area Car Crash

Is ChatGPT’s New Shopping Research Solving a Problem, or Creating One?

These 5 Long-Forgotten Foods Sound Gross—But Hear Us Out

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: FOX



EST :

8:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT has no public events scheduled

Advertisement

‘Tis the Season to Fight Back

Mainstream media won’t take a holiday—but neither will we.

Use promo code MERRY74 during our Christmas sale and get 74% off a PJ Media VIP membership.

Full access. Zero filter. All the snark and sanity you’ve come to expect.