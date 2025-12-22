Serial Criminal Who Blinded Woman Is ‘Transgender’

A violent serial offender who drove a screw into a stranger’s eye is now confirmed as “transgender.”

Some criminals appear to understand that leftists will be even more lenient to them if they pretend to be LGBTQ, because they then identify as victims instead of victimizers. Is that the case with Fale Vaigalepa Pea, facing charges for gouging out a random elderly woman’s eye? Or was Pea already claiming to be “transgender,” and this fed his mental illness and consequent violence?

Fale Pea stood next to public defender Kevin Robinson with a bushy beard on his face, listening calmly as Robinson tried to make the case that justice could not be enforced against his client because of mental illness. Ironically, Robinson affirmed the one type of mental illness that Pea definitely has by persistently referring to the bearded criminal as a female.

“I have worked with Miss Pea briefly before, and I have reviewed the history of contact that she has had with both the mental health and the system and her long history of findings of incompetence, and these symptoms that have been noted before and I have observed personally today,” Robinson rambled.

The local reporterette explained, “Although charging documents don't mention Pea’s mental health, they show Pea's long history with the justice system. [The court document] reads, ‘the defendant has a prior conviction for assault in the second degree in 2011. Defendant also has misdemeanor convictions for assault’ in 2024, four times in 2023, and once in 2020. It also calls Friday's attack a ‘violent, random, and wholly unjustified’” one.

Pea used a board with a screw to assault 75-year-old Jeanette Marken outside the King County Courthouse, leaving her with broken facial bones and permanent loss of eyesight in her right eye. “It is an awful, horrible lottery,” Marken’s son described the soft-on-crime policies in Seattle while talking to King 5.

“How could this happen here? What is wrong? What is happening that — who is doing something wrong that this is happening?” he exclaimed. “This is not the first assault, like, he has assaulted before. So why the hell will anyone who is assaulting random people is gonna be left on the street?”

Bodycam footage from police sheds light on the case, revealing how Pea is a serial offender, confirming what local media found in the court records. Democrats run Seattle, of course, which is how Pea could assault people on a regular basis and yet not be in jail. “Is that Fale Pea?" a Seattle police officer says on the video. "Yeah, you know him?” responds the other officer, per KOMO News. "He's notorious for random assaults on Third," the first officer explains.

As paramedics are loading Marken onto a stretcher, an EMT is shown in the bodycam footage questioning an officer about the suspect. "Who is this guy?" The officer replies, "He's a regular. He usually punches. I guess today he decided to escalate from his usual." No doubt Kevin Robinson would complain that they were referring to the criminal as a male.

So it appears this crime is another instance of transgender violence.

