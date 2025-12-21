Repeat Offender Blinds Woman in Random Attack

A woman slashed across the face by a serial criminal allowed to roam the streets of Seattle has just learned she is permanently blind in her injured eye. The attack was utterly avoidable if authorities had simply enforced justice for his previous offenses.

As of December 19, video of the attack was newly released, showing the aftermath of Fale Vaigalepa Pea randomly assaulting 75-year-old Jeanette Marken outside the King County Courthouse. Court charges viewed by KOMO News accuse Pea of using a wooden board with a screw at the end, which permanently destroyed Marken’s eyesight. Pea had previously been convicted in a double stabbing.

Marken is yet another victim of soft-on-crime Democrat policies, like Iryna Zarutska and the Reston man murdered by the serial criminal illegal alien who was released just before the killing. And as usual, leftists have done everything possible to ensure that more attacks happen.

BREAKING: Violent repeat offender who was known to police just randomly slashed a 75-year-old woman in the face in Seattle and permanently blinded her pic.twitter.com/fXH2bXpsMc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2025

The local outlet explained about Marken:

The hit gouged out Marken's eye, and she just learned that she will not recover her eyesight in the affected eye, family members told KOMO News on Friday… Body camera video from the responding officers shows they almost immediately recognized Pea.

Bodycam footage from police also shed light on the case, revealing how Pea is a serial offender — and apparently a serial violent offender. Seattle is of course a city run by Democrats, which is how Pea could assault people on a regular basis and yet not be in jail. “Is that Fale Pea?" a Seattle police officer asks on the bodycam footage. "Yeah, you know him?” responds the other officer, per KOMO News. "He's notorious for random assaults on Third," the first officer explains.

As paramedics are loading Marken onto a stretcher, and then treating her facial injury, an EMT is shown in the bodycam footage questioning an officer about the suspect. "Who is this guy?" The officer answers, "He's a regular. He usually punches. I guess today he decided to escalate from his usual."

It’s crazy that there can even be a criminal who has a known "usual’ that the police are aware of, yet faces no consequences when he drives a screw into a random woman’s face.

KOMO News added about Pea:

In 2011, he stabbed two people at a party in SeaTac. One of the victims was stabbed eight times, according to an arrest report from the incident. Court records show he was convicted by a jury and received an 18-month sentence of community custody.

Double stabbing and all he got was community custody? That’s ridiculous.

The jury, the Seattle authorities, and police leadership all contributed to the assault on Marken because they refused to enforce true justice on Pea over the years.

