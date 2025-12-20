Disturbing Data Exposes UK Trans Sexual Predator Crisis

Two-thirds of “transgender” men in UK prisons are sexual criminals. And that’s just one of multiple chilling statistics illustrating Britain’s woke predation crisis — a crisis American leftists keep trying to import here.

JK Rowling, Harry Potter authoress and exploder of transgender fantasies, provided multiple statistics on X to undermine the claim that trans-identifying males do not pose a threat to women and girls in bathrooms, prisons, and locker rooms. In case we didn’t already know that dudes in dresses were not to be trusted…

Thomas Willett, whose X bio says “[w]riting queer experiences,” has been arguing with Rowling about biological males in women’s facilities — always a foolish thing to do, because Rowling tends to have five facts for every one activist platitude. “Because there is no evidence to suggest that trans women using women’s spaces increases abuse against cís women. Ban trans women and nothing changes. The problem is and always has been abusive cís men, who you conveniently shield in your transphobic campaign,” Willett gibbered.

He — or she — or it couldn’t be more wrong. Rowling quickly fired back:

Earlier this month, the Women’s Rights Network, who obtained police data, published a report revealing that women and girls in unisex changing rooms are being targeted by sexual predators across England and Wales. 80 sexual assaults, 16 rapes and 65 incidents of voyeurism took… https://t.co/PySKLmjLdB — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 20, 2025

She also highlighted, “A freedom of information request in 2024 revealed that 62% of trans-identified male inmates in UK prisons had committed at least one sexual offence.” And in fact, more than 70% of UK transgender prisoners overall have committed either sexual or violent crimes, government data showed last year.

Rowling wound it up by calling out politicians and activists who endanger women. “When you admit men who claim to be women into spaces where women and girls are naked or otherwise vulnerable, the risk to girls and women increases. The evidence is clear and those still determined to deny it - you, [Member of Parliament Bridget Phillipson], every trans activist determined to push their unfalsifiable ideas about gender onto the whole of society - will rightly be judged by history as having enabled harm to women and girls in service of a dangerous, quasi-religious ideology,” she wrote.

A 1992 Swedish study also indicated that transgenders had higher criminality rates, but unfortunately, since then, the Western institutional effort to paint transgenders as victims has almost entirely precluded honest studies and statistics. It is worth noting, however, that while transgenders make up less than 1% of the U.S. population, they accounted for approximately 40% of successful and would-be school shooters since 2020, based on data complied by The Western Journal.

This is all to emphasize the fact that individuals with grave mental illness — and gender dysphoria is a mental illness — are more likely to be violent and to commit crimes. Who could ever have thought it?

