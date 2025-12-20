‘Gender Studies’ Program Offers Whistles to Point Out ICE Arrests

Students at the University of Minnesota whose families are paying a small fortune for them to study sex and invented genders are also reportedly orchestrating potentially illegal anti-ICE activities.

The University of Minnesota charges undergraduates nearly $64,000 in tuition, board, and fees, which is a very expensive annual price for being turned into an ignorant, arrogant, woke, brainwashed activist. And that appears to be exactly what is happening at the university, where the Gender, Women & Sexuality Studies program is trying to organize resistance to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

The lefty department posted about its shameful activities on Instagram, in a locked post that Campus Reform obtained. Without considering or caring for one second that ICE regularly arrests murderers, rapists, child abusers, gang members, and drug traffickers, the gender studies department whined about an “increase in ICE activity near and outside of campus.”

Sexual predators, drug traffickers, Tren de Aragua members, and more — these are just a few of the Worst of the Worst @ICEgov is taking off Minnesota’s streets.https://t.co/l9LlDCcogW — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 11, 2025

The department gushed, “We are sending SO much love to our immigrant communities both in and outside of the University. We encourage you to use these resources to keep you and your community safe.” Because it is very important that anyone and everyone be able to break our laws by entering our country and suck up our resources and jobs, while committing additional crimes.

The gender studies department went on to state that it is handing out whistles for students to “alert your community” to ICE activity, thus endangering ICE officers and assisting criminals.

The whistles come “with a zine [instructional] of how and when to use” them. “It also has cards with what to say if stopped by ICE in English, Spanish, and Arabic,” Campus Reform quoted the Instagram post.

More than 35 universities consider themselves “sanctuary” zones for illegal immigrants, defying federal law and protecting foreign criminals. The Trump administration should cut off all federal funds to those universities. Attacks on ICE are up over 1,150%.

In case you don’t already despise the University of Minnesota wokies enough, here’s their nauseating website write-up:

While gender and sexuality are fundamental to our field, we recognize that our lives and identities as gendered beings are also deeply and inextricably informed by other differences (such as race, nation, caste, and disability) that intersect at the core of who we are and how we function. And so we are committed in everything we do—our research, teaching, and engagement with communities—to fostering an inclusive understanding of human experiences that explores and embraces these differences, while also struggling against the systemic inequities and oppressions in which these differences are implicated. This commitment goes hand in hand with a resolve to recruit, retain, support, and work with undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, and staff who occupy disadvantaged locations due to their race, caste, nation, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, class, ability, language, and/or citizenship, and due to wars; interpersonal, street and state violence; and/or displacement in a global context.

Translation: they’re racists and Marxist morons. This isn’t education, it’s indoctrination.

Why did I mention the whistle initiative is likely illegal? According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers has committed a criminal offense. 8 U.S. Code § 1324 also prohibits anyone from trying to “conceal, harbor, or shield from detection” illegal aliens. Perhaps it’s time for the feds to investigate the University of Minnesota’s gender studies department.

