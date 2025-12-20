Border Crossings Down 93%, Fentanyl Trafficking Cut in Half in 2025

The Trump-Noem Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released its end-of-year statistics, showing how much has been accomplished to end the border crisis in the first year of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

After four years of the Biden administration deliberately exacerbating the crisis, while claiming it could do nothing, the Trump administration has managed to cut fentanyl trafficking in half and bring down border crossings 93% year-over-year. Best of all, the Trump administration located more than 120,000 of the missing children trafficked under Joe Biden. And that is only the beginning of this year‘s accomplishments for federal immigration enforcement officers, according to a Dec. 19 DHS press release.

Apprehensions at the southern border have gone down to only 245 a day, and federal officers released no illegal aliens at all into the country from May through November. DHS even saved us taxpayers $13.2 billion, a major win.

Operation Midway Blitz in Illinois accounted for 4,500 arrests, while over 10,000 illegal aliens were arrested in sanctuary city Los Angeles alone, all in spite of Democrat opposition and activist violence. Over 2.5 million illegal aliens have left the United States since Donald Trump took office, including more than 620,000 deportations, with the rest being self-deportations.

Related: Judge Convicted for Protecting Illegal Alien From Arrest

Advertisement

Among the other accomplishments of this year are:

Under the Trump administration, there have been 73,329 total apprehensions along the southwest border, which is 53% less than the monthly average of 155,485 during the Biden administration…CBP has seized 539,984 pounds of drugs—a nearly 10% increase compared to the same time frame in 2024. CBP awarded more than $5 billion in new border wall contracts…

In fact, the Coast Guard has seized cocaine sufficient to kill 177 million Americans.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) assessed more than $190.7 billion in tariff revenue and over $266.7 billion altogether in customs revenue. CBP created the National Targeting Center’s Trade Fraud Targeting Cell and closed loopholes that narcotics dealers exploit.

For Our VIPs: The American Crisis, Then and Now

DHS secured over 1,255 signed local and state agreements under the Immigration and Nationality Act Section 287(g), and in the innovative Operation Tidal Wave, achieved 1,100 arrests in a mere six days.

Thanks to the 287(g) program, DHS partnered with the State of Florida on Alligator Alcatraz, the State of Indiana on the Speedway Slammer, the state of Nebraska on Cornhusker Clink, and the State of Louisiana on Louisiana Lockup to expand detention space by the thousands…Under President Trump, DHS and Department of Health and Human Services have located more than 129,143 unaccompanied children that the Biden Administration lost.

Advertisement

DHS has also reopened the office for victims of illegal alien, crime, and engaged in multiple maritime, travel, and anti-fraud operations. Secret Service and FEMA are being reformed, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency is no longer coordinating censorship of Americans.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem celebrates: “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are making America safe again and putting the American people first. In record-time we have secured the border, taken the fight to cartels, and arrested thousands upon thousands of criminal illegal aliens. Though 2025 was historic, we won’t rest until the job is done.”

Indeed, the Trump administration‘s greatest accomplishment is securing our borders.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration reform and other key news this holiday season with our special Christmas sale. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.