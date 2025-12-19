Judge Convicted for Protecting Illegal Alien From Arrest

A leftist judge who tried to hide a criminal illegal alien from ICE detection was just convicted on felony obstruction charges.

When Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) came for the illegal alien in question, Judge Dugan misdirected them while she and her staff helped the illegal alien to leave through a less public exit to evade the officers. This is a violation of federal law, which prohibits active obstruction of and interference with federal immigration operations.

Breaking: Liberal Wisconsin judge Hannah C. Dugan was CONVICTED by a jury at a federal trial for obstructing federal agents.



Jurors saw and heard evidence of how Dugan directed federal agents to another part of the courthouse and then whispered to the court reporter that an… pic.twitter.com/jPOHLiB4XU — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 19, 2025

Leftists have been furious over Dugan’s case because she is one of their own, and they believe that they should be exempt from following all laws or facing any consequences for illegal actions, just as they believe that their political opponents should be punished harshly just for being their political opponents and regardless of the law. Dugan’s conviction is a win for objective justice over a system too often rigged in favor of those with a particular belief system.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which seemed disgruntled about the ruling, reported late yesterday on Dugan’s case:

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of a felony count of obstructing federal agents seeking to make an immigration arrest outside her courtroom, a precedent-setting case that has been closely watched nationally and drawn passionate protests. A jury of seven men and five women deliberated more than six hours before delivering a split verdict. They found the judge not guilty on a lesser misdemeanor charge of concealing a wanted person.

Interim U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel emphasized that the case against Dugan was necessary and not a political hit job. It is sad that in America today, he is expected to justify enforcing the law against a lawbreaker.

The question is, how many other judges, politicians, and activists have committed similar crimes? What about the judges who have falsely ruled the federal government does not have the right to deport various criminal illegal aliens — have they not engaged in illegal obstruction of justice as much as Dugan did? What about the politicians and law enforcement officials who enforce sanctuary policies? Are they not actively obstructing ICE activities as much as or even more so than Dugan did?

According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers has committed a criminal offense.

8 U.S. Code § 1324 also states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law” or “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien” violates the law.

All of which is to say that hopefully Dugan’s case sets a precedent for the enforcement of our laws against all those who violate them, no matter their status or titles.

