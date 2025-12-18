Virginia County Released Illegal Alien Murderer Hours Before Shooting

Local authorities released an illegal alien accused of murdering an American citizen in Reston, Va., thanks to sanctuary policies just before he committed the deadly crime.

Border Hawk News shared some details of the shooting along with a statement it obtained from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez is from El Salvador and has a long history of committing crimes, even before his latest release from custody and murderous shooting. Unfortunately, woke Fairfax County prefers protecting foreign criminals to protecting American citizens. Worst of all, the incoming Democrat governor is about to promote the county sheriff who oversaw the miscarriage of justice.

Prosecutors in Fairfax County — the same county whose school district was caught in a scandal for secretly obtaining underaged students’ abortions — have spent years shielding the criminal Salvadoran. They previously dropped numerous charges against Morales-Ortez and released him back into the community over and over and over again, Border Hawk News emphasized.

Fairfax prosecutors even dropped murder charges against him. So this would appear to be the second murder that Morales-Ortez committed in the sanctuary county, yet, knowing about the first murder, Fairfax County released him to allow a second.

Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez has a lengthy rap sheet, including a 2021 first-degree murder charge that was dropped by Fairfax County… pic.twitter.com/6zGlZSZqrM — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) December 18, 2025

ICE issued a statement to Border Hawk News about the arrest. “On December 17, Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with prior criminal charges for assaulting law enforcement/first responders allegedly gunned down a Virginia resident in Reston, Virginia,” ICE affirmed.

“Fairfax County FAILED the victim by refusing to work with ICE and releasing this criminal alien onto Virginia streets instead of safely into ICE custody,” ICE added. “If Fairfax County would have simply worked to uphold our nation’s laws, then this tragedy may have never happened.”

It seems that Fairfax authorities released Morales-Ortez in a last act of defiance to ICE just before he committed the most recent murder. How many Americans have fallen victim to illegal alien crime this year because Democrat officials want to thumb their noses at the Trump administration?

WJLA reporter Nick Minock also reported that he had confirmed via ICE that Morales-Ortez was released from custody only the day before he shot the Reston resident. Minock blamed Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano — pictured above — for letting Morales-Ortez off on the first murder charge. Minock ended with the following disturbing report:

As I've extensively reported, Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid refuses to honor ICE detainers and releases criminal illegal immigrants into the community. Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger is considering Kincaid for a top Virginia State Police position, according to sources.

All the officials who made sure the illegal alien would go free, no matter how many crimes he committed, are complicit in the new murder.

