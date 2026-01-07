The Morning Briefing: Liberal White Women — I Hate These Broads

Sorry, Kruiser isn't back yet. He wants me to say it's not you — it's him. And even worse:





I believe the greatest threat to our nation isn't the Islamo-commie animals currently raping their way across Western Europe, murdering their way through Niger, or fleecing our treasury in God-knows-how-many of our states. Rather, it's a group of "unindicted domestic terrorists" who are just AWFL: Affluent White Liberal Women. These are the harpies who make all of the above possible.

FACT-O-RAMA! AWFLs are the only species in nature who are happy to ginsu the genitalia of their offspring, then brag about it to their like-minded friends on social media platforms that are accessible to the entire world. I'd rather my mom ate me like a mother hamster rather than gelding me and telling the whole planet.

"I’m sick and tired of Trump supporters calling me a Karen. You have no idea what that means."pic.twitter.com/QZn7eigSRD — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) September 8, 2025

Now that we know what an AWFL are, let's talk about how to identify them:

#1) They are usually wildly unattractive. Check out this communist skank—who isn't completely physically offensive (we will get to those gorgons in a minute)—but her mere mentioning the commie Bolivian revolution makes her unworthy of a real man's attention.

Liberal white women are the most braindead useless pieces of trash in society pic.twitter.com/fL2ImHAROV — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) January 3, 2026

AWFLs are frequently found stage side at Yacht Rock cover band shows, hoping to sexually disappoint the drummer and, if she's lucky, get preggars and have her 17th abortion.

AWFLs typically arrive at a "kids drag queen show" early so their child of a yet-to-be determined gender can get a front row view of a man in a thong as he grooms the kids for future pedophile attacks.

A young child is paraded around by a nakəd Drag Queen at a ‘Drag Show’ in Miami, Florida.



When did this become normal? https://t.co/DjwhaVdEmz — TaraBull (@TaraBull) June 24, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! When I was a youngster, my mom took me to see Bozo, not a pedo. She claims that, though I was a huge fan of Bozo, I seemed indifferent to meeting him, until the ride home when I started screaming "I tah Bobo" (my English wasn't so good back then) and summarily pooped myself.

This beast below is human birth control.

The worst part is that these harridans are the backbone of the liberals' domestic army.

The typical AWFL will screech like a wounded howler monkey at anyone who disagrees with or displeases zher/zhim—especially when it comes to politics, a subject she knows less about than pleasing a man, particularly daddy, who has been disappointed with his AWFL daughter since 2014, when she spent nine days at "Burning Man" with Billy Ray Cyrus and his seven roadies.

As a 36-year veteran of stand-up comedy, I can assure you the next tweet was written by a genius:

Always the AWFL's need to go back to land owning men being the only ones that vote and fix every problem this country has ever had over past 80 years pic.twitter.com/wL3ioE6kIn — "Shall Not Be Infringed" 🔫🇺🇸 (@jasoho1) January 1, 2026

The next tweet is:

hilarious

terrifying

all of the above (let me know in the comments!)

A nonbinary, a wizard, a witch, two drag queens, two maskers, an AWFL, a child, a disabled minority, and a cis white male just introduced legislation to make "offensive remarks" near drag shows a violation of Canadian law.



They're using diversity as a mask for tyranny. pic.twitter.com/4a9oe7W261 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 5, 2023

Ouch. Either way, that was icky.

Let's play "Choose Your Own AWFL Adventure!"

Your choices are:

a British AWFL warbling on about "diversity" while discussing Australia's Bondi Beach massacre

an attention-starved American AWFL who (blessedly) doesn't speak to show you her angst, but just plays a sad soundtrack

another AWFL meme that is so clever I am mad at myself for not thinking of it first

That was fun! Now let's do a poll!

What do liberal women have that patriotic women do not: — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) January 7, 2026

Here is a poll I did last night, knowing I was going to write this article:

Who is the worst AWFL (affluent white liberal woman): — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) January 6, 2026

By now, you're perhaps thinking, "KDJ, of all the AWLs, which is the most awful?"

The answer is, without a doubt, the salad-dodging, blue-haired gorgon—aka the "septum ring-worm.

This blue-haired septum nose ringed liberal is crashing out while insisting President Trump is trying to ethnically cleanse Venezuela.



Liberalism is a mental disorder. pic.twitter.com/a8BjVrgNXJ — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) January 4, 2026

If I saw this woman, I'd say, "Step aside, tunrda wookie. I prefer hot, patriotic women. Now go make a mocha chocalatta yaya and give it to your 'boy'-friend as he watches My Little Pony."

Ok, let's grow up and stop the shenanigans.

Here is the only song I can sing at karaoke with some obese, blue-haired tundra wookie dumping her Skinny Girl Moscato on me:

Our friends at Jokes and a Point have struck a nerve at YouTube, so let's watch their latest video and show Big, Non-Binary Sibling that We the People are sick of censorship!

Since y'all know I love me some crows, check out these magpies. (Hey Chris, hey Sarah: did I pronounce "y'all" correctly?)

I know they can't hear me; I'm being a silly goose!

And now, a question for YOU: who is the most awful AWFL ever? Please leave it in the comments!

So you are probably wondering, "KDJ, how can I get into the fight against these diarrhea people we call communists and put mad stacks in your capitalist piggy wallet?"

It's easy, you supa silly goose! Become a PJ Media VIP warrior right now!

Just clickety-clickety right HERE and you're in the fight, and I'm in da money!

You'll get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT, and I'll get some righteous cheddar, yo!