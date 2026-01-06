'We All Wanted Him Gone’: Fetterman Cheers Maduro Strike, Blasts Democrats

While much of his party screams about war crimes and appears on the verge of drafting articles of impeachment, Sen. John Fetterman is openly defending President Trump's military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, and is even calling out his own party for its hypocrisy.

Fetterman went on Fox & Friends on Monday and tore into Democrats who suddenly have problems with ousting Maduro now that Trump actually did it.

He brought up Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden's old tough-guy talk about the Venezuelan regime, pointing out that everyone wanted Maduro gone until Trump made it happen. "I don't know why we can't just acknowledge it's been a good thing what's happened," Fetterman said, calling out what he sees as his party's inability to credit Trump when the moment calls for it.

“I mean, I mean, I've seen the, the speeches from whether it's Leader Schumer or kinds of past tweets from President Biden. You know, we all wanted this man gone, and now he is gone. I think we should really appreciate exactly what happened here.”

Fetterman was far from done blasting his party’s hypocrisy.

“And now remember, we all Democrats years ago wanted to eliminate him, and they, why, why have a bounty of $25 million if we didn't want him gone?” he asked. “Why would you do these things if you weren't willing to actually do something, uh, other than harsh language? Let's remember, eight million Venezuelans were displaced and mass chaos, and now they were shipping drugs to our nation as well, too.”

He added, “So, for, for me, it's like, um, why, why as a Democrat, you know, we can't just acknowledge that it was successful?”

Senator John Fetterman just TORCHED his own party for refusing to acknowledge the success of President Trump’s Maduro raid.



And he did it by pointing out facts Democrats really don’t want to talk about, calling out Schumer and Biden directly.



FETTERMAN: “I don’t know why we… pic.twitter.com/Z06BTclzxM — Overton (@overton_news) January 5, 2026

Sadly, they can’t. Instead of praising the successful operation that accomplished what they’ve wanted for years, Democrats are using it as another pretext to revive their impeachment crusade.

“Trump and his Administration are out of control because they believe they are untouchable. But they are not. There are mechanisms in place to protect Americans from despots, warmongers, and authoritarians. Congress must use them. We must pass Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s War Powers Resolution that asserts our authorities, and Trump must be impeached,” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) said.

No articles of impeachment have been filed yet, but I’d bet good money that they’re being drafted right now. No serious push to impeach Trump will happen, of course, until and unless Democrats win back the majority in the House in November. And like the previous two times, they’ll have a hard time convincing anyone without a political axe to grind that Trump did anything unconstitutional, especially when presidents clearly have the legal authority to order limited military strikes. Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden exercised that power repeatedly while in office without facing impeachment threats from the GOP.

Bravo to Fetterman for calling out his own party… again.

