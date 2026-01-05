Democrats Demanded Maduro’s Ouster… Before Trump Delivered. And We Got the Receipts!

Matt Margolis | 6:46 PM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald J. Trump just notched another huge win on the world stage, and Democrats are furious. At least, they want us to think they are.

Trump greenlit the operation that snagged Nicolás Maduro, the narcoterrorist and socialist dictator. Now Maduro sits in American custody. Democrats want to believe that Trump committed a war crime, invaded another country, got us into an “illegal war,” and all that. But, they’re not angry about what Trump did. They’re angry because Trump did it after they spent years talking about it.

Democrats spent years screeching about Maduro's iron-fisted rule. Unfortunately, their Trump Derangement Syndrome trumps everything, even crushing a dictator who menaced our backyard.

It’s true, and we have the receipts.

Back in February 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sneered, “And the President brags about his Venezuela policy. Give us a break. He hasn’t brought an end to the Maduro regime. The Maduro regime is more powerful today and more entrenched today than it was when the President began.”

Boy, it sure sounded like he wanted Trump to end the Maduro regime. Well, fast-forward to Sunday, and he’s telling George Stephanopoulos that Trump’s actions were “reckless” and that Americans are now living in fear.

“This is reckless,” he said. “And the American people are just, this morning, in fear of what’s going to happen here.”

And he wasn’t alone.

Here’s what Sen. Dick Durbin had to say back in 2019:

On Saturday, however, Durbin had completely flip-flopped.

So brave.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also pushed hard for action once. In 2024, he called on the United States to do more to remove Maduro from power.

Walz's Press Conference Was Such a Disaster That He Bolted Without Taking Questions

“Obviously, we know Maduro and his cronies do not want to go quietly into the night, but the United States needs to work with its partners and allies in the region to ratchet up the pressure,” he told MSNBC.

What does he say now?

The only thing that changed is who sits in the Oval Office.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) also called for Trump to intervene in Venezuela.

Today… not so much.

It gets better. Back in 2019, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) professed her support for “bringing in the new president and delegitimizing the Maduro government."

And here’s what she’s saying now:

Make no mistake about it, Democrats wanted Maduro gone. They even called on Trump to do something during his first term. The difference was that they didn’t expect him to do anything. Frankly, the only logical conclusion is that they didn’t want him to do anything. Maduro was just another thing they wanted to use as a political cudgel against him. As long as Trump didn’t act, they could criticize him for inaction. Now that he did exactly what they’ve been wanting to do for years, suddenly they’re against it. If Trump had been president when Osama bin Laden was killed, they probably would have impeached him for it.

