Podcaster Adam Carolla Slammed Tim Walz So Hard in His Send-Off That His Ancestors Felt It

Comedian Adam Carolla gave Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz the send-off he truly deserves after Walz announced he would not seek reelection during Monday’s episode of The Adam Carolla Show. With all the news in recent weeks about the massive fraud unfolding in Walz’s state—and his complete failure to fix it—it’s mind-blowing he won’t simply step down. The buck stops with him. Why not take personal responsibility for weak leadership and do the right thing?

Despite taking hits from every possible angle over the fraud uncovered under his watch, Walz promised on Tuesday that he would ignore calls from GOP lawmakers to resign as governor. Carolla tore into Walz, calling him a “stupid d****e” and predicting the scandals erupting during his administration would permanently stain his political career.

I hope Carolla is right. Unfortunately, Democrats resemble cockroaches and always seem to crawl back after scandals, often facing no real consequences. Exposure alone isn’t enough anymore. We need accountability. Leftists need to understand they are not above the law.

“He’s a d***e and he’s a dope. And his wife is worse than him,” Carolla said during the episode. “And his daughter seems worse than both of them. So fk off. Hit the fing bricks, you idiot.” Come on, Adam—tell us how you really feel. In reality, Carolla voiced exactly what many Americans think. Walz has repeatedly shown he isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer. It’s well past time for him to hang up his hat and find a new hobby.

“It’s just gonna get worse for him. And yes, he’s doing this and good, good riddance,” Carolla continued. “But it’s sad. I mean, this guy was almost vice president of the United States, which is crazy … He’s a d****e. He’s gone.” Hopefully, all these scandals will also convince him that he has no business ever trying to run for either president or vice president, as web already witnessed that horror show in 2024. Nobody wants to see a rerun.

To grasp just how dire the fraud scandal is for Walz, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson announced on December 18 that suspected fraud in Minnesota’s Medicaid program could exceed $9 billion. All of this happened under Walz’s watch as governor. Politicians have lost careers over far less.

Walz pulled out of the 2026 gubernatorial race on Monday. Adding to his disgrace, state officials accused him of bearing full responsibility for the fraud by “systematically retaliating against whistleblowers” and attempting to “discredit fraud reports.”

“Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” they wrote in a November post on X. “We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud, but instead we got the opposite response.”

On Tuesday, Walz responded to calls for his resignation by declaring, “It ain’t happening. I’m not going anywhere. And you can make all of your requests for me to resign—over my dead body will that happen. I will fight this thing until the very end to make this state better. And the question they need to decide is when does the guy in the White House resign? When does he take accountability for what he did? Because it isn’t going to happen here.”

This guy’s career is toast.

