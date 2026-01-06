BREAKING: Greenland, Denmark Request a Special Meeting With Rubio

Sarah Anderson | 3:06 PM on January 06, 2026
Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

Greenland and Denmark have reportedly requested a special meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. At least that's what Greenland's foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, posted on social media on Tuesday. 

(They may want to get in line. Apparently, they haven't heard he's running everything from the National Archives to Venezuela these days.) 

Here's what she had to say (and keep in mind that her original message was a mix of Danish and Greenlandic, so I used AI to translate):  

The Government of Greenland and the Danish Government have contacted the U.S. Department of State with a request for an early ministerial meeting between the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Greenlandic Minister for Foreign Affairs and Research Vivian Motzfeldt, and the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the United States’ striking statements regarding Greenland.

Up to now, it has not been possible for the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet with the Government of Greenland, even though the Government of Greenland and the Danish Government have repeatedly, throughout 2025, requested a meeting at the foreign-minister level.

Since taking office in January 2025, Donald Trump has made numerous statements about the United States acquiring Greenland, particularly for strategic national security reasons. 

Over the weekend, while speaking to the press aboard Air Force One on his flight back home from Florida after the holiday break, the president doubled down on his desire to turn Greenland into a United States territory. 

"I will say this about Greenland — we need Greenland from a national security situation," he said. "It's so strategic. Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place."  

He added, "And Denmark is not going to be able to do it... you know what Demark did recently to boost up security in Greenland? They added one more dog sled. It's true. They thought that was a great move." 

This is a developing story... 

