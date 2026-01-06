Mamdani's Tenant Advocacy Director Believes Private Property and Home Ownership Are 'White Supremacy'

Rick Moran | 2:18 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The democratic socialists that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has plucked from obscurity to help run America's largest, most prosperous city know a lot more about socialism than they do democracy. In fact, judging by what newly minted “Tenant Director” Cea Weaver believes about homeownership and private property, methinks she should have turned right instead of left around Cuba.

Separated at birth? Weaver and Seattle's new socialist mayor 

Daily Wire:

Weaver, a high-ranking operative within the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), was hand-picked by Mayor Zohran Mamdani to lead the city’s housing policy. Her appointment follows Mamdani’s chilling inaugural pledge to “replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism” — a phrase that sounds more like a translation from a 1917 Bolshevik pamphlet than a speech by an American mayor.

In her previous comments that have sent shockwaves through the city’s middle class, Weaver explicitly framed the abolition of property rights as a racial imperative. Breaking from the traditional language of urban planning, Weaver pivoted to a divisive, race-based attack on homeowners.

“The reality is that for centuries, we have really treated property as an individualized good and not as a collective good,” Weaver stated, echoing the core tenets of Karl Marx. She went on to warn that the transition to “shared equity” would specifically target “white families” and “some POC (people of color) families who are homeowners,” forcing them into a “different relationship to property” than the one protected by the U.S. Constitution for nearly 250 years.

Yikes.

She wants to shrink the value of real estate. That will be wildly popular in New York City.

She really, really, really doesn't like the U.S. very much.

Finally, she wants most of us to die.

Kudos to Michelle Tandler(@michelletandler) for curating this sewage.

As for hizzoner, the mayor, Mamdani is perfectly alright with his pinched-face housing commissar.

“We made the decision to have Cea Weaver serve as our executive director for the mayor’s office to protect tenants, to build on the work that she has done to protect tenants across the city, and we were already seeing the results of that work,” Mamdani told reporters following an unrelated news conference.

A good politician would have fired her for any one of those tweets, but in the Democratic Socialist Party's brave new world, wishing people dead is AOK as long as the right people die.

