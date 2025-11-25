Dem Lies at Work: Attacks on ICE up 1,150 Percent

Democrats love violence and lawlessness. Attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers continue to increase, and we know where the blame lies.

In a Nov. 24 press release, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that compared to last year, attacks on ICE officers are up 1,153%. Between Jan. 21 and Nov. 21 last year, there were 19 assaults on ICE. During the same period this year, there were 238. Meanwhile, Democrats in government, media, and business continue to spread egregious lies about and smears against ICE.

The real-world consequences are devastating. “After months of Democrat politicians comparing ICE to Nazis, the gestapo, slave patrols, and even encouraging illegal aliens to resist arrest, our brave ICE law enforcement have been assaulted 238 times,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. She referred to just some of the weapons used:

Our law enforcement officers have had Molotov cocktails and rocks thrown at them, been shot at, had cars used as weapons against them, and been physically assaulted. Sanctuary politicians need to tone the rhetoric down before a law enforcement officer is killed. They should be thanking these brave law enforcement officers who risk their lives every single day to arrest pedophiles, rapists, murderers, gang members, and terrorists from our neighborhoods.

ICE shared a photo of an ICE officer who was seriously injured on his face when Salvadoran illegal Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez attacked him with a metal coffee cup.

Salvadoran illegal Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez "struck an ICE officer in the face with a metal coffee cup, causing a laceration to the officer’s lip resulting in 13 stitches and burns to the side of his face," DHS says pic.twitter.com/pkF8xLkP8p — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) November 6, 2025

The DHS press release also included other examples of attacks on federal law enforcement, including the Tren de Aragua gang member who attempted to murder an officer and the illegal alien who threw a Molotov cocktail at officers during the riots in Los Angeles. And, of course, there was the terrorist attack at the Dallas ICE facility, which resulted in the death of a detainee.

DHS ended:

Over the last 10 months, federal officers and agents across the DHS enterprise have faced a dangerously escalating pattern of violence, ranging from hitting, spitting, kicking and biting during arrests, to vehicle ramming, open gun fire, and the throwing of Molotov cocktails. These nationwide incidents show how ICE officers are being targeted because of the badge they wear, not just the enforcement operations they execute on behalf of the American people.

Multiple Antifa members recently admitted to terrorist activities in connection with a different attack on a Texas ICE facility, which almost resulted in the death of an officer. They had the dubious honor of becoming the first Antifa members convicted of terrorism since Donald Trump so designated Antifa.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) are just a few of the Democrats whose outrageous lies about ICE have fueled the violence.

