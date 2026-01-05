BREAKING: Tim Walz to Drop Reelection Bid Amid Fraud Scandal

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is reportedly going to announce on Monday that he will drop his bid for reelection to a third term, according to a report from the New York Times. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is now considering running instead.

Advertisement

“Mr. Walz and Ms. Klobuchar met Sunday in Minnesota, where he informed her of his plans and she confirmed her interest in running to replace him,” the paper reported. “For Mr. Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president in the 2024 election, the departure caps a brief rise in national politics.”

Mr. Walz has scheduled a news conference Monday morning where he is expected to announce the end of his campaign, according to the people briefed on the matter who did not want to be named because they were not authorized to discuss the conversations. Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Walz met Sunday to discuss the race, they said. A spokesman for Mr. Walz declined to comment, and Ms. Klobuchar did not respond to requests for comment.

Walz has faced intense scrutiny for more than $9 billion in Medicaid fraud that has occurred on his watch in Minnesota.

Over 400 Department of Human Services employees blamed Walz for the fraud. “Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” and insists they warned him early but “got the opposite response.” According to them, Walz “systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression,” backed by Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party allies and “an indifferent mainstream media.”

Advertisement

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer had launched an investigation into what Walz knew and why he did nothing to stop the fraud. "The walls are caving in on Tim Walz," he warned. Walz tried to brush off Congress, saying he'd handle it alone. Comer laughed that off. "No one in America believes that." He predicted that Walz's career would end soon, and it appears that he was correct.

“This Somali population has become a massive part of the Democrat base in Minnesota,” Comer old Fox News last month, which is why the party looked the other way and enabled the fraud to continue. Comer called it “the whole key to the business model of success for the Democrat Party in Minnesota — and on the presidential scale to win the state of Minnesota.”

It was also evident that fraudulent Somali businesses were donating money back to Democrats. Tim Walz was no exception. He received nearly $10,000 from donors affiliated with Somali-operated daycare centers. The money came in over multiple cycles, in a series of $500-$500-$4,000 checks, from a handful of business figures operating in the childcare, senior care, and Medicaid/Medicare‑funded services space.

Advertisement

Scrutiny of Walz intensified after independent journalist Nick Shirley and his crew hit the streets, sniffing out over $110 million in fraud in a single day. They targeted outfits posing as child care spots, autism hubs, and welfare fronts—all sucking up government cash. For example, the Quality Learning Center in Minneapolis, licensed for 99 kids, pulled in $1.9 million this year alone. Shirley showed up and found an empty building. Zero kids. Oh, and the sign? Spells "learning" wrong.

It’s been clear for some time now that this story was threatening Walz’s political future. In addition to seeking a third term as governor, he was also considering a presidential bid in 2028. Now it looks like his career is over, and he’s going to have to start lawyering up.

Enjoying PJ Media?

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today.