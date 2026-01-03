Now We Know Why Democrats Are Defending Somali Fraud

Have you ever wondered why Democrats are so aggressively defending rampant fraud in Minnesota? Why Gov. Tim Walz so desperately wants to handle the investigation on his own? There’s a simple explanation: it has nothing to do with protecting vulnerable communities or fighting discrimination. Democrats are shielding these schemes because they profit directly from them.

Somali-run childcare centers, adult care facilities, and social service operations across the country are getting funded through programs riddled with fraud, and then the Democrats who enabled the fraud and looked the other way get a kickback.

The arrangement works beautifully for everyone except the taxpayers funding it.

For example, we know that many of the now-convicted felons behind the Somali-run Feeding Our Future scheme were also generous political donors to Democrats. The same organization that stole $250 million from Minnesota’s welfare system donated roughly $50,000 to Democratic campaigns in the state.

🚨🇺🇸🇸🇴 BREAKING - MINNESOTA SOMALI FRAUD PLOT DEEPENS: FAKE CHILDCARE CENTERS CAUGHT DONATING TO DEMOCRATS



Screenshots are blowing up showing Somali-run childcare centers in Minneapolis funneling donations to local Somali politicians right around the time massive fraud scandals… pic.twitter.com/6IXAx4PjXv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 28, 2025

Tim Walz was no exception. How does a governor fail to notice $9 billion in Medicaid fraud happens on his watch? It’s no accident. He received nearly $10,000 from donors affiliated with Somali-operated daycare centers. The money came in over multiple cycles, in a series of $500-$4,000 checks, from a handful of business figures operating in the childcare, senior care, and Medicaid/Medicare‑funded services space.

This is why Walz has been pushing back so aggressively against federal oversight. He didn’t just look the other way at the fraud; he benefited from it.

Oh, but the web of fraud and corruption isn’t limited to Minnesota. It’s a nationwide racket.

Political donation records in Washington state show that about 80% of publicly disclosed 2025 campaign contributions from people listing "childcare" as their occupation went to Somali Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed.

🚨 Roughly 80% of all publicly disclosed Washington campaign donations made in 2025 by people with “childcare” listed as occupation went to Somali Port of Seattle Comissioner Hamdi Mohamed. pic.twitter.com/AMBEd6oDUi — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 2, 2026

One Somali-owned daycare center in Washington even raked in $81,000 in government funding in a single month, despite having only seven children enrolled.

🚨BREAKING: FRAUD PROBE EXPANDS TO WASHINGTON STATE: Daycare with 7 kids took in $81,000 in one month



"What it appears to be is a child care organization owned by a Somali person donating to Somali political candidates with taxpayer dollars."pic.twitter.com/YqAsVWEf9p — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 2, 2026

But here’s where things get really sick: States lacking strong voter ID laws distribute the largest amounts of welfare benefits to illegal migrants.

Welfare benefit breakdown



States with no effective ID required vs ID required

Healthcare: 33% vs. 0%

Food assistance: 21% vs. 0%

Cash assistance: 71% vs. 22%

EITC: 46% vs. 0%



Methodology



Data Sources



Voter identification requirements were obtained from the National Conference… — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) January 2, 2026

The connection between lax election safeguards, generous public assistance programs, and the Democratic fundraising machine is no coincidence. And you thought their opposition to voter ID laws was really because they believe those laws are racist?

Make no mistake, Democrats’ resistance to federal investigations into the Somali fraud points to a corrupt, mutually beneficial arrangement. Somali-run childcare centers and meal programs siphon off taxpayer money, then recycle some of it back into Democratic campaigns. Appeasing a reliable voting bloc plays a role, but the real payoff is money and power for the Democratic Party. Democrats have spent years building an elaborate ecosystem that turns public programs into campaign-funding pipelines, all at taxpayer expense.

This model extends well beyond the daycare industry. For years, the abortion industry has enjoyed steady streams of federal funding, and we all know which party they support. Remember when Democrats used to pay lip service to abortion being “safe, legal, and rare” during the Clinton era? Today, they oppose virtually every commonsense restriction, even those with mainstream support. That shift didn’t happen by accident. The abortion lobby has entrenched itself within the party, and the symbiotic relationship they cultivated has dragged Democrats into full-blown pro-abortion extremism.

How many more industries have become taxpayer-funded money laundering operations that fund the Democratic Party? I suspect we’ve only just scratched the surface.

