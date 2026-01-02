Mamdani Goes Full Antisemite on Day One

Is it even worth saying “We told you so” at this point? There’s really no satisfaction about being right about Zohran Mamdani, and now we all have to sit and watch him not only destroy New York City but also turn it into a haven for antisemitism.

On day one of his administration, Mamdani tossed Jewish safety concerns straight into the trash. Within hours of taking office, he revoked several executive orders Eric Adams had put in place to protect the city's Jewish community and support Israel.

If you're wondering whether New York City will remain safe for Jews, Mamdani just answered that question, and the answer isn't reassuring.

Among the orders Mamdani scrapped was one adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. It’s the widely recognized standard for identifying and combating Jew hatred. The IHRA definition covers modern forms of antisemitism, including demonizing Israel and holding it to double standards. Jewish leaders worldwide consider this framework essential for calling out bigotry when they see it. Mamdani apparently disagrees. It's also recognized by over 40 countries, including the European Union, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Numerous U.S. states, including New York State, have adopted it, along with major Jewish organizations and many college campuses.

Israel's Foreign Ministry blasted Mamdani’s actions.

"On his very first day as New York City Mayor Mamdani shows his true face: He scraps the IHRA definition of antisemitism and lifts restrictions on boycotting Israel," the ministry posted on X. "This isn't leadership. It's antisemitic gasoline on an open fire."

It’s hard to argue with that assessment.

Mamdani also axed an order that had barred city officials from using their positions and taxpayer dollars to participate in boycotts or divestment campaigns targeting Israel. But even worse is Mamdani’s killing of the executive order that required the NYPD to increase police presence around synagogues and establish no-protest zones near houses of worship to shield Jewish New Yorkers from harassment.

For anyone who's been paying attention, this shouldn't come as a shock. Mamdani's critics have been sounding the alarm about his pro-Palestinian activism and hostility toward Israel for months. It’s not like it wasn’t easy to spot. Heck, he's hired antisemites to work on his campaign and within his administration, and aligns himself with radical Islamists. This isn't about policy disagreements or political differences. This is about a mayor who walked into office and immediately made clear that Jewish New Yorkers can't count on him for protection or support.

I’ve been warning for years that antisemitism has become more fashionable in the Democratic Party, and I blame Barack Obama for that. He made antisemitism fashionable in the party, paving the way for the party’s increasingly radical anti-Israel and anti-Jewish agenda.

The message Mamdani sent on day one is loud and clear. Synagogues don't need extra security. Jewish worshippers don't deserve safe spaces. The globally accepted definition of antisemitism doesn't matter. City resources can be used to target Israel. This is a betrayal of the city's Jewish community and a green light to those who would harass, intimidate, or worse.

New York City has long been home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the world. Under Mamdani, that community just got the message we expected they’d get with a Mamdani victory: they're on their own.

