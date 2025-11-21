Texas Anti-ICE Attackers Become First Antifa Terrorists Convicted

In Texas, a group of anti-ICE attempted murderers has become the first Antifa terrorists to be convicted for domestic terrorism since Donald Trump so designated the radical leftist movement.

Seth Sikes, Lynette Read Sharp, Nathan Baumann, Joy Abigail Gibson, and John Phillip Thomas have gone down in history in the worst way possible as the first convicted Antifa terrorists. They fired on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, injuring an officer, in July during an ambush in Dallas.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo obtained court documents and explained that the domestic terrorists nabbed a plea deal, which will ensure they will spend no more than 15 years in prison, even though they were previously facing decades of jail. In order to secure that deal, they had to agree to certain facts about their case. The Antifa five all admitted to being part of an Antifa cell and having committed an act of terrorism.

The stipulated facts include the following, which Baumann, Gibson, and Sikes acknowledged:

Beginning on or about July 3, 2025, and continuing until on or about July 4, 2025, in the Northern District of Texas, [defendant name] planned with others to provide resources and personnel, including [himself/herself], knowing and intending that they would be used to carry out acts of terrorism’… [the terrorism was] ‘calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion, or to retaliate against government conduct.’

Notice how the Antifa thugs are now explicitly accused of acts of terrorism to undermine government action. This is Donald Trump‘s executive order about Antifa in action.

It appears that not all of the terrorists had the same exact set of facts to which they agreed, presumably because their cases differed in some way. Baumann’s stipulated facts, for example, included the following, according to the court via Ngo:

Baumann found that others who participated in the acts against Prairieland adhered to an Antifa, revolutionary anarchist or autonomous Marxist ideology that is anti-law enforcement, anti-immigration enforcement, and calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and the system of law. Antifa is a militant enterprise that advocates insurrection and violence to affect the policy and conduct of the U.S. government by intimidation and coercion. In line with his Antifa ideology, on or about July 3 and July 4, Baumann, along with others, participated in the planning of the ‘direct action’ against Prairieland set for the night of July 4, to influence and affect the conduct of the government by intimidation and coercion…

The case is certainly using the language of terrorist designation. Trump’s September EO accused Antifa of “engag[ing] in coordinated efforts to obstruct enforcement of Federal laws, with the goal of achieving policy objectives by coercion and intimidation – this is domestic terrorism.”

Furthermore, Trump wrote, Antifa “recruits and radicalizes young Americans to engage in this violence and works to conceal identities of members and funding sources, frustrating law enforcement efforts.”

Ngo added:

The three also admitted that a “co-conspirator-1,” identified by this journalist as Benjamin Hanil Song based on other documents and evidence, stood about 200 meters from the main group with an AR-15. Baumann admitted Song fired upon the facility to help him try to escape. Sharp and Thomas, who were not present on the night of the shooting, both admitted to helping Song evade arrest for days.

At the time, Song was one of the most wanted fugitives for both Texas and the FBI. Song and half a dozen others have since been indicted on federal crimes.

Hopefully, more violent Antifa terrorists will face justice as these criminals are.

