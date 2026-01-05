ICE Has Just Uncovered a New Billion Dollar Scheme in Minneapolis, and It Puts Leadership Into Question

It’s been a mess in Minnesota as of late.

Mayor Jacob Frey and police chief Brian O’Hara were already at odds enough with immigration agents coming in and arresting violent illegal immigrants dwelling in American communities. But more details have emerged on a scheme that could be costing the United States more money than anyone could ever realize.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already begun an operation looking deeper into day care sites around Minnesota, as they’re suspected of being involved in a multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme. We’re talking $9 billion.

These come from a variety of state benefits and reimbursement programs, according to the New York Post. And what’s more, as previously suspected, the scam looks to have been run by Somali immigrants – and right under Governor Tim Walz’s nose, for that matter.

The program has uncovered schemes involving fake food handouts ($300 million), false autism programs ($220 million), and housing subsidies ($302 million) – and need I remind you, the investigation is still underway.

The Department of Homeland Security is taking a zero tolerance on this matter, as it should. “The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and arrests when abuse is found.”

This just hits me in the gut. And for more than one reason.

You’ve got men like Frey and O’Hara who would rather spend their time painting ICE agents as enemies of the state rather than assisting them in finding the people that are engaging this fraud and costing taxpayers – and who knows whoever else in this community – unprecedented money.

And, for that matter, you’ve got the people who these schemes are directly affecting. People who actually need this help, especially in this day and age. People who need a good meal, or shelter, or care for their kids when it’s absolutely crucial. And the fact that these Somali immigrants are not only taking advantage of it, but getting rich off of it, is absolutely disgusting.

One warning sign involves the Quality Learning Center (well, “Learing” according to a video), which was normally vacant of any sort of kids. However, upon a visit this week, it was suddenly bursting with traffic.

A local even noted, “We’ve never seen kids go in there until today. That parking lot is empty all the time, and I was under the impression that place is permanently closed.”

Hang on, it gets worse. Local media reports that this particular site has actually earned 95 violations from state inspectors since 2019.

Can you imagine? Sending your kids to a facility that’s not even deemed safe? And, for that matter, losing taxpayer money over it? This just gets worse and worse.

But at least something’s being done about it. Not by Frey or O’Hara, mind you. No, they’re too busy pointing fingers. But by the people that matter the most – the ICE agents trying to keep this country safe.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin noted, “Right now in Minneapolis, Homeland Security Investigations and ICE are on the ground conducing a large-scale investigation on fraudulent day care and health care centers, as well as other rampant fraud.”

So here’s what needs to happen.

O’Hara and Frey need to drop this pointless little crusade of theirs and finally get on board with what ICE and Homeland Security are doing. And that means keeping their citizens safe. They swear that providing some kind of blanket for illegal immigrants is the right answer, but what’s the result of that? They’re losing billions (once again, billions) of dollars. Their current push isn’t working.

They need to assign local law enforcement to work with ICE on this matter diligently and find the answers to what’s happening with this scheme. It’s about time officers were put to good use, instead of being scorned for even partially considering working with these agents. They aren’t enemies; stop painting them as such.

As 2026 approaches, we all need to get on the same page and solve the problems that are happening, not create new ones. Minnesota is in absolute chaos, and all the finger-pointing won’t resolve it. It’s time to knuckle down, dig in, do the work, arrest the criminals, and return the money to where it’ll do best. The citizens deserve it. Their kids deserve it.

Let’s try to be better instead of making things worse. All eyes on you, O’Hara and Frey.

