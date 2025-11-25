Biden Admin Pressured Airports to House Illegal Aliens

A Senate investigation reportedly found substantial evidence that the Biden administration was exerting pressure on multiple major United States airports to house the tidal wave of illegal alien invaders brought in by the Biden administration.

Advertisement

My home airport of Tucson, Ariz., was perpetually crowded with huge mobs of illegal aliens during the Biden years, many of them masked men holding children (who knows how many were traffickers?). Airline hubs like the Chicago O’Hare and New York JFK International airports were particularly under pressure from the Democrats to take care of the millions of foreign invaders.

This information is according to a Senate Commerce Committee report shared with Fox News. At least 11 airports, including the two mentioned above and Boston Logan, were directly requested to put up large numbers of migrants in terminals, and even in hangars and auxiliary buildings at the airports. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials knew federal approval under grant assurance rules was necessary for this, and yet, according to the committee, the FAA “ignored them most of the time when airports used their facilities to house aliens.”

Even in woke Boston, airport operator Massport told the FAA, “We are not designed or resourced to manage the intake of migrant populations… this would create a host of unintended safety and security consequences.” The Biden-era FAA wasn’t interested.

Advertisement

Despite that warning, the report says Logan hosted up to 352 migrants overnight in Terminal E, spending $779,000 on security, cleaning and transportation…[in Chicago,] as many as 900 migrants were sheltered in a shuttle terminal. Between April 2023 and February 2024, the report says police logged 329 service calls and 26 arrests, including thefts, disorderly conduct and a death investigation.

The Biden administration allowed hundreds of thousands of dangerous criminals to enter and live in the United States, and usually, taxpayers paid for their travel expenses. For example, serial criminal and Venezuelan illegal alien Jose Ibarra received a taxpayer-funded flight to Georgia, where he viciously murdered college student Laken Riley.

Related: ICE Arrests 3,500 Criminal Illegals in Houston

Criminal illegals not infrequently broke out of the airport areas in which they were supposed to stay. Ecuadorian illegal Kleber Loor-Ponce carried out a security breach at JFK airport, where “Security found him, arrested him, and found a box cutter and pair of scissors on his person,” reported Fox.

Federal agencies like the Department of Transportation also helped produce pamphlets that lied to illegal aliens about their constitutional “rights” (illegals don’t have them). Local transit agencies were encouraged to use federal grants to move the aliens.

Advertisement

Naturally, all of these activities created countless security issues. “The Biden-Harris administration made airports and aviation less secure” by allowing and encouraging aliens to shelter at U.S. airports, by allowing improperly vetted aliens to fly into and throughout the United States, and by diverting needed federal air marshals to the border,” the Senate report explained.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Fox, “This report exposes how the Biden Department of Transportation conspired with local leaders in New York, Boston, and Chicago to house migrants in airport facilities at taxpayer expense.” What a horrendous waste of our money.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and Democrat corruption. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.