BREAKING: Judge Issues Verdict in Laken Riley Trial

Yesterday, the prosecution rested its case in the Laken Riley trial. Today, both sides made their closing arguments, and the judge presiding over the trial was quick to make a decision. He found 26-year-old José Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant and criminal gang member, guilty on all 10 counts, which include felony murder, malice murder, false imprisonment, hindering a 911 call, aggravated assault with intent to rape, and kidnapping.

Ibarra refused his right to a trial by jury and would not testify on his own behalf. Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard said the evidence against him was overwhelming.

Ibarra came to the United States illegally in 2022 through the border at El Paso, Texas. While he was apprehended by illegal immigration officials, he was let go with an eventual trial date and bused to New York. While living in New York, he committed a minor crime and was arrested but released once again. He and his roommate took a taxpayer-funded flight for illegal migrants to Georgia last year when his brother told him he could find work there. Ibarra is also a member of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

Laken Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student who went for a jog one morning on the University of Georgia campus. Ibarra was lurking, waiting for a woman to come by, saw Riley, and attempted to rape her. She fought him off and tried to call 911, according to prosecutors, but he bashed her head in with a large item, most likely a rock.

Upon issuing the verdict, Judge Haggard called for a recess. It's expected that he'll announce sentencing after the recess. Ibarra most likely faces life in jail. We'll have updates as soon as they happen.

This is a developing story, and we'll have more details as they become available.