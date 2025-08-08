Jimmy Fallon Invited Greg Gutfeld On His Show. The Conversation Took a Surprising Turn.

In a shocking move, "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, a liberal, extended an invitation for conservative comedian, pundit, and fellow late-night host Greg Gutfeld to come on his show on Thursday evening. Keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of people who watch Fallon are also registered Democrats who have a deep infatuation with big government policies.

Advertisement

Thus, it seemed a bit strange that he would invite Gutfeld on to the program, especially since the Fox News star is the current king of late-night, which means that he's Fallon's competition. Little doubt the crowd and viewers at home were hoping for some sort of witty battle in the political arena with Fallon asking Gutfeld why he would support President Donald Trump. After all, isn't that guy a fascist?

But that's not what viewers got. In fact, the whole conversation went in a totally different direction. The chat made for some excellent television. Both Fallon and Gutfeld were lighthearted, entertaining, and most importantly, remained non-political. It showcased that two individuals on opposite sides of the aisle can actually enjoy each other's company.

Fallon and Gutfeld found common ground in shared human experience and connected. At one point in our nation's history, before the dark ages of the Obama administration, Americans of various political persuasions could passionately debate essential issues without hating each other. In fact, politics was rarely the main topic of conversation. Mostly, people just talked about daily life.

Advertisement

🚨 .@greggutfeld and @jimmyfallon had a cordial, fun time during the Fox News host's unlikely appearance on "The Tonight Show."



Goes to show that politics doesn't have to dominate late night television or ruin friendships. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/UcIqUwYn5e — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) August 8, 2025

John Loftus, a contributor with The Daily Caller, writes, "Liberals upset by Colbert’s firing may see Fallon’s interview as a ploy to win over conservative audiences. Or, perhaps, they see it as a way to suck up to Donald Trump by hosting one of Fox’s biggest stars, even though Fallon still needles the president quite often. After all, Democrats and liberals have claimed that Colbert was canned because he was too critical of Trump."

Loftus goes on to say that he will not be tuning into the "Tonight Show" simply because Fallon sat down with a conservative. And most others on the right side of the aisle probably won't either. Not all of that will be politically related either. Late-night television has lost its luster for a lot of modern Americans, many of whom would rather listen to or watch a video of their favorite podcast.

Advertisement

However, Loftus noted, Fallon has a much more easygoing personality than those like Stephen Colbert, host of the "Late Show," which will be ending its run next year, and that makes him likable and easier to watch.

One has to wonder if Colbert had taken a more politically neutral route, would he have retained enough viewership to please advertisers, make his network a profit, and keep his job? No one can say for sure, of course, but it couldn't have hurt.

Help us report on stories that demonstrate Americans don't have to be divided over politics. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.