Chinese Epic Fail Playing Chicken at Sea

Much of the world’s commerce at sea passes by the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The reef is of strategic importance. In 2012, the Chinese captured it from the Philippines, creating an ongoing flash point.

In the latest naval game of chicken, Philippine Coast Guard patrol vessels received a report of harassment and "hazardous maneuvers" against Philippine fishing vessels in the area. Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said one of their ships responded to the call for help.

It was then that the China Coast Guard ship CCG 3104 began pursuing the Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Suluan. The Chinese opened up water cannons and began a hazardous maneuver near the starboard rear of the Filipino ship.

What follows is an epic fail of the Chinese attempt to blockade the area.

A stunning video shows that as the Chinese Coast Guard vessel continued in hot pursuit, the Chinese navy guided-missile destroyer Guilin made a dangerous attempt to cut off the Philippine ship. While it missed cutting off the Philippine ship, footage taken from the Philippine vessel shows the Chinese Navy and the Chinese Coast Guard doing a smash-and-bang worthy of a Road Runner cartoon.

Some of the Chinese Coast Guard crew attempted to soften the blow when they realized a crash was imminent, but in no time, their bow had crumbled. The Navy ship it rammed sustained damage to its hull from a large-scale sideswipe fender bender. It looked like an NFL play gone terribly wrong.

Maybe the Philippine Coast Guard should install a Road Runner beep, beep horn on their vessels.

The Chinese Coast Guard ship was unable to sail after the crash. Calls by the Filipinos offering aid to the Chinese crew went unanswered. Maybe they would rather risk loss of life than lose face after humiliating themselves. It would be better for honor to have their own ships come to clean up the mess.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said patrol ships would not back off and reaffirmed Manila’s legal claim to the disputed area. The Philippine Department of National Defense described the incident as "atrocious and inane behavior." You think?

The Philippine Coast Guard escorted 36 local fishing vessels in support of Manila's Kadiwa Operation, designed to back up fishing communities in the country's western exclusive economic zone. All the fishing ships were resupplied with fuel and provisions off Scarborough Shoal.

That the Chinese are being this aggressive 73 nautical miles from the Philippine shoreline marks a new phase in a dangerous game of chicken.

China’s People's Liberation Army Navy appears to be itching to move this conflict up the escalation scale. Let’s hope its self-inflicted bloody nose cools down some of this fervor for more harassment of Philippine fishermen and their defenders within their country's 200-mile territorial waters.

Everything about this hare-brained exercise is A VERY bad day for a couple of PLA Navy/Coast Guard skippers! And in this case, a bad day for China is a good day for the Philippines.