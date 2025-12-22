MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

If you enjoyed Friday's Five O'Clock Somewhere Christmas Extravaganza just half as much as I did...

...then what's wrong with you? Did you not bring a cocktail? Or several, as we're all pretty sure Larry O'Connor did?

I kid, I kid.

Mostly, anyway.

Just a regular Monday show for you today before everybody enters the Great Hunkering Down and finally wraps all those gifts we said we were going to wrap two weeks ago.

Or maybe I'm projecting.

See you at the usual time — can't wait!