Letitia James Is in Big Trouble Now

For years, New York Attorney General Letitia James has fancied herself as the scourge of Donald Trump, chasing him with a vengeance to fulfill her campaign promise of getting Trump at any cost. Now, in a stunning turn of events, the Department of Justice has launched a grand jury investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James over her sham civil fraud case against Donald Trump. The partisan hit job that scored James a bloated $454 million judgment against Trump is now facing the heat of federal scrutiny, and the tables may finally be turning.

Beyond the baseless 2022 civil fraud charges she leveled against him, James has been a key player in mounting legal attacks on the current administration’s executive actions. This isn’t about impartial justice; it’s political warfare by another name.

And now James herself is being targeted by federal prosecutors.

Fox News Digital has the story:

The investigation is being run out of Albany, New York, and focused on possible deprivation of rights allegations, two well-placed sources familiar with the probe told Fox News Digital. The investigation is in an early stage, but Fox News Digital has learned that James's office received subpoenas for documents this week, including for information related to her civil fraud lawsuit against Trump. James, a Democrat who was elected attorney general in 2018, has long been a target of Trump. James successfully brought civil charges against him for business fraud in 2022 and has had an instrumental role in challenging his current administration's executive actions in court. [Fox News Digital]

What we’re seeing play out is the raw, ugly reality of Democrats weaponizing justice in America. James, who made her name by trying to destroy Trump’s business empire, now finds herself the target of federal subpoenas as the DOJ asks tough questions about her own conduct.

For years, Trump and his allies have warned that unchecked prosecutors like James would abuse the power of their office for partisan gain. Now, suddenly, those warnings are coming home to roost.

Convening a grand jury is the first step in an investigation that could potentially lead to an indictment. The panel examines evidence, including documents and witness interviews, and determines if probable cause exists to bring charges against a person. The process can take weeks or longer, and it is historically much easier for a grand jury to secure an indictment than it is to obtain a subsequent conviction. News of the investigation comes as tensions have continued to build between Trump and James. In April, the Trump Federal Housing Finance Agency asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate James over mortgage fraud, and the DOJ opened a separate investigation into that matter. James received a subpoena as part of the in the inquiry, the Washington Post reported.

James’s defenders are already scrambling, insisting the allegations are “baseless and long-discredited.”

"Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American," a spokesperson for James laughably claimed. "We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights."

It's hilarious, right?

This DOJ probe is the tip of the iceberg. It signals the kind of reckoning that comes only when power dynamics shift and those who once wielded the sword of justice now face its edge. The days of untouchable partisan prosecutors may be numbered, and Letitia James could end up as Exhibit A of how unchecked partisan crusading eventually invites accountability, whether she likes it or not.

