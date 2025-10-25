We Got New Juicy Details About the Obama-Biden Feud Last Year

For all the unity that the Democratic Party projects, there’s actually a lot of drama behind the scenes, and it’s nice to see the details finally come out.

According to a new tell-all on last year’s campaign, Joe Biden spent the last weeks of his re-election meltdown dodging phone calls—not from reporters or donors, but from Barack Obama himself. For two full weeks before he finally bailed out last July, Biden reportedly refused to take his old boss’s calls. And get this: even after he quit, he gave Obama the cold shoulder for another month.

Advertisement

It’s a far cry from the friendly dynamic Democrats once sold to the public. Remember the memes, the matching sunglasses, the “brotherhood” and even the friendship bracelet? Yeah, that’s over.

Sources say Biden’s bitterness boiled over after word spread that Obama’s team quietly nudged George Clooney to write that July 10, 2024, New York Times hit piece urging him to bow out after his train-wreck debate against Donald Trump.

The Oscar-winning actor had declared in the scathing piece that Biden “cannot win” less than a month after co-hosting a fundraiser that brought in some $30 million for the Democratic ticket, but was overshadowed by Biden freezing up during the event and having to be led offstage by Obama. “Obama had been trying to get in touch with Biden for about two weeks, but his calls had not been returned,” ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl writes in an excerpt from his upcoming book “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America” that was published by the Dispatch on Friday and detailed the 48 hours before Biden announced he was leaving the race. “Obama reached out again after Biden suspended his campaign, but the two men would not end up speaking until shortly before the Democratic National Convention four weeks later.”

“Obama caused tension when he would visit the White House because he operated as if he still ran it,” a Biden official revealed. “He made Biden feel secondary in the room even when staffers were present.”

Advertisement

ICYMI: Democrats Got Caught Lying Again—and Even CNN Had to Admit It



No kidding? We could all tell that from the videos of White House events Obama came to.

This is - without peer - the most humiliating, emasculating thing I’ve ever watched. Obama and Harris literally ignore Joe Biden today at the White House. It’s not that we don’t understand Biden is weak and was never in charge. This is just the painful, visual proof. pic.twitter.com/Z6EEGMoa3N — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 6, 2022

Karl’s book digs up even juicier details. It turns out President Joe Biden wasn’t just ignoring calls from his former boss, Barack Obama—he also snubbed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the very Democrat leading the charge to push him out of the race.

The excerpt portrays Biden as retreating into a tight bubble of advisers and family in the weeks before he ended his candidacy, relying on his closest circle as polling numbers plummeted and a growing chorus of Democrats publicly urged him to step aside.

But the real juicy stuff involves Kamala Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris declined to call members of Congress to urge them to stick by Biden following the debate, Karl reports, writing: “Calls to lawmakers, Harris believed, could be misinterpreted as the early stages of an effort to secure the nomination for herself. If she called Democratic members, those members could later disclose that they had spoken to her and misrepresent the purpose of the call.” Biden went on to endorse Harris just 27 minutes after ending his own campaign — after the vice president warned that waiting longer, as the president’s advisers initially planned, could trigger competition for the party nomination. “It needed to come immediately,” Karl writes of the then-veep’s insistence. “Otherwise, she argued, Biden would be opening the door to an ugly fight for the nomination.” Harris went on to lose to Trump in an Electoral College landslide, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate in 20 years to lose the popular vote.

Advertisement

Biden ghosting Obama proves once again that loyalty means nothing in a party obsessed with power above principle. Kamala’s quiet maneuvering while Biden sulked and Obama schemed showed the cold efficiency of a machine devouring its own. I can’t wait for the next juicy details to drop!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.