Tim Walz Has Anti-White Racist Meltdown

At a Tuesday press conference in Minnesota, scandal-plagued Gov. Tim Walz erupted into what can only be described as an anti-white screed, accusing the Trump administration and Vice President JD Vance of unleashing “white supremacy” across the heartland. Yes, really. Enforcing the law and rejecting divisive racial ideology, according to Walz, now qualifies as racist.

The governor’s rant came in response to federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota — routine ICE actions targeting illegal immigrants — which Walz framed as a “war” on local communities.

“This is what happens when your own federal government wages war against you,” he fumed. “This is what happens when they target communities for their own benefit… when they scapegoat… when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy.” The performance was pure political theater, heavy on moral outrage and light on facts.

PATHETIC: Tim Walz rails against ICE raids in MN by accusing the Trump admin of “WHITE SUPREMACY!"



“This is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy. When you hear the Vice president of the United States talk about now, white people don't have to… pic.twitter.com/EUZ0iJq6aV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 23, 2025

Walz went even further, attacking JD Vance for remarks he made at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix. Vance, addressing a cheering crowd, celebrated the administration’s success in rolling back divisive DEI programs.

“We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex. So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs,” Vance said. “In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

Vance continued, “And if you’re an Asian, you don’t have to talk around your skin color when you’re applying for college. Because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can’t control. We don’t persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot. And if you’re that, you’re very much on our team.”

JD VANCE: "In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore."pic.twitter.com/Kam96xWa1o — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 21, 2025

There's nothing terrible about that, is there?

There is, according to Tim Walz. He was so triggered by it, he went bat-poop crazy.

“When you hear the Vice President of the United States talk about how white people ‘won’t have to apologize for being white,’ that has never happened once in my whole damn life,” Walz shouted. “I think everybody in this room knows what they’re doing.” His supporters nodded along, apparently convinced that colorblind equality is somehow a covert plot against minorities.

The irony is staggering. Vance’s comments weren’t a defense of one race over another; they were a call for fairness. He argued that no one, white, Asian, or otherwise, should face discrimination for traits beyond their control. Only in today’s Democratic Party could that kind of message be twisted into an accusation of white supremacy.

In the end, Walz didn’t just miss the point of Vance’s remarks — he validated them. The mere suggestion that Americans shouldn’t be judged or shamed for their race sent him into a public meltdown, which tells you everything you need to know about where today’s Democratic Party stands. Colorblind equality used to be a shared ideal. Now it’s treated as white supremacy.

