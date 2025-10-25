Democrats Got Caught Lying Again—and Even CNN Had to Admit It

Top Democrats in both the Senate and House wasted no time twisting the truth. On Thursday, they seized on a single quote from the White House press secretary, ripped it out of context, and used it as ammunition in a blatantly dishonest attack on President Donald Trump. The move fits a familiar pattern from the left — distort what’s said, spread it through friendly media outlets, and hope the lie sticks before anyone notices the facts.

You’ve probably seen the latest lie spread on social media. According to various Democrats, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the ballroom addition is Trump’s “main priority” right now.

“At this moment in time of course, the ballroom is really the president's main priority.”



It’s hard to wrap your mind around it because of how callous it is.



But that’s what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt actually said. Out loud. To press. Proudly. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 24, 2025

The Trump administration just declared that erecting a ballroom is the President’s main priority.



Meanwhile.



The cost of living is way too high and the Republican healthcare crisis threatens millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/fFTWa31USX — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 23, 2025

Except that’s not what she said.

Here’s what happened: At Thursday’s press briefing, Leavitt gave what should have been an uncontroversial answer to a question about White House renovations. A reporter asked, “In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the president looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?”

Leavitt responded candidly: “Not to my knowledge, no. But he’s a builder at heart, clearly. And so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority.”

That sounds perfectly reasonable—unless you’re a Democrat on social media. It’s a textbook example of how the left manufactures outrage. Take a benign answer, edit it just enough to sound absurd, and flood social media with it until casual viewers assume it’s true. The dishonesty is so blatant, it’s almost impressive.

The lie was so egregious that even CNN fact-checked them. “Top Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives have taken a Thursday quote from the White House press secretary out of context to deliver a misleading attack on President Donald Trump,” the network reported.

A White House account responded, “This has already been debunked, Chuck,” going on to criticize Schumer and post the context of Leavitt’s remark. The White House wrote in a Thursday response to another Democrat: “She was answering a question specifically about construction projects on the White House grounds.” Leavitt also used the phrase “main priority” at another moment of the same Thursday briefing. After she was asked about Trump’s thinking on H-1B visas, she said, “The president’s main priority has always been to put American workers first and also to strengthen our visa system.”

The sad truth is that the left has completely lost its mind over the new White House ballroom, treating it as if it were some kind of impeachable offense. Their outrage has gotten so absurd that even CNN—of all outlets—had to step in and correct the record. And that’s saying something, because we’ve grown used to the liberal media covering for Democrats no matter what. Remember, these are the same people who spent most of Biden’s presidency insisting he was sharp, energetic, and mentally fit—right up until the moment it became impossible to keep pretending. That’s par for the course. So when CNN suddenly decides to fact-check a left-wing narrative, you know it’s bad.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it.

