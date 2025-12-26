New York Times Loses It Because Trump Administration Acknowledges Christ on Christmas

The Trump administration made a point of acknowledging the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas, and the New York Times wasn’t having it. In an article entitled, “Trump Administration Emphasizes Religion in Official Christmas Messages,” the Times wanted its readers to know that once again the Trump administration is the worst, this time because people in government did not avoid “overtly religious language, as the Constitution prohibits the establishment of an official state religion.”

The Times, which consistently takes a “freedom FROM religion” approach except when that religion is the LGBTQ dogma or Islam, had to work to ignore the part in the Declaration of Independence that says our rights come from God. Further, the Constitution, while never mentioning a deity by name, is built on the premise that our rights are not given to us by government – only that they exist and cannot be taken away. The implication is what’s clearly stated in the Declaration that our rights come from God and cannot be taken away by man.

“The Trump administration celebrated Christmas on Thursday by posting a series of religious messages from official government accounts, using language that drew criticism from those who pointed to the country’s separation of church and state,” the New York Times reported, failing to say that most of those who criticized this were people who had to go to work on Thursday in that newsroom, and other Christian-haters they like to hang out with at cocktail parties.

The atheist cabal on the left can only tolerate religion if public figures utter bland, uninspiring “messages of love, joy and peace on the holiday” and not specifically mention the actual reason for a holiday that gives most everyone the day off on December 25.

Outside of Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is probably the most hated administration official by the left. So, the Times started with Hegseth’s Christmas message on the X platform.

Merry Christmas to all. Today we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



May His light bring peace, hope, and joy to you and your families. pic.twitter.com/lycKvYq9eS — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 25, 2025

One of the things that drove the left nuts yesterday was that it couldn’t limit its ire to just one official. Secretary of State Marco Rubio got in on the act as well.

The joyous message of Christmas is the hope of Eternal Life through Christ.



Wishing everyone a blessed holiday season filled with hope and peace. pic.twitter.com/kcH7Zqhsh0 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) December 25, 2025

Then, all of a sudden, the message of the true Christmas broke out at Homeland Security…

Rejoice America, Christ is born! pic.twitter.com/tZgLyTxkVn — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 25, 2025

And the Labor Department…

Let Earth Receive Her King. pic.twitter.com/h0E58N4w0s — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) December 25, 2025

It's almost like the words from Dr. Seuss in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas actually mean something: “Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store?”

“Maybe Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more.”

As the story goes, once the Grinch realized this, “his heart grew three sizes that day.” The same could not be said for the leftist scolds at the Times.

In a perfect response to a query from the Times, White House “spokeswoman,” Anna Kelly, issued a short statement, saying: “Who are the critics? You? And Merry Christmas!”

Let’s pause on this for one second. First, how often does the Times call a spokesperson a “spokeswoman?” Hardly ever. The paper only goes into misogyny mode when talking about female conservatives. Second, Kelly nailed it. The only critics in this story are the miserable leftists who got a lump of coal from Santa yesterday morning in their non-binary stockings.

Naturally, the Times has its share of anti-Christian die-hards on speed dial, and so the paper reached out to Rachel Laser, the president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. You might not be surprised that she called these messages “divisive and un-American.” In other words, because the administration was not being divisive and un-American, that means it was being divisive and un-American.

The Times also got comments from some who are not conservatives but often get lumped with us: “The Homeland Security post also drew strong responses online. Alex Nowrasteh, senior vice president for policy at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, said, ‘Americans don’t share a religion. Our state is secular.’”

This brings to mind something I once heard Michael Knowles say: “Libertarians are just liberals who don’t know it yet.”

And so, about those who did criticize the federal government’s refreshing homage to the true meaning of Christmas. These are people who likely never understand figures of speech. When someone says, “Nobody likes that movie,” it doesn’t literally mean that no one on the planet likes that movie.

You have to be on the spectrum, or you have to really hate America, to miss the fact that when Trump administration officials acknowledge what Christmas means to Christians, it’s not denigrating people who don’t practice Christianity. They’re just acknowledging to the vast majority of people in this country that what matters to them does matter to this government.

Still, the Times just had to use the anniversary of the birth of Christ to remind its readers that “About 62 percent of Americans identify as Christians, a decline of nine percentage points since 2014, according to the Pew Research Center.”

In a parting shot, the Times took aim at the social media accounts of the Republican Party for being on brand, also deciding to acknowledge the birth of Jesus.

In passive-aggressive New York Times style, the piece arrogantly and condescendingly ended by panning the party’s religiosity. It simply described the party's posts of bible verses and a painting of baby Jesus and the Virgin Mary with a caption that said, “Today, we remember that Jesus Christ is the reason for the Christmas season.”

As though this article about Christmas says everything you need to know about the sorry state of this country right now. What we always have to remember is that what’s good for America is awful for the left. And that's why it can’t contain its deep-seated resentment of us on our most important days of the year.

