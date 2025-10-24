BAM! CNN Just Destroyed Karine Jean-Pierre for Lying About Biden’s Cognitive Decline

I have no doubt that when Karine Jean-Pierre went on CNN to talk about her new book that she expected a routine softball interview, but, in a surprising twist, anchor Brianna Keilar shredded Jean-Pierre for shamelessly lying and deflecting when confronted about the president’s cognitive state.

Keilar began by citing Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, which documented that “cabinet secretaries were telling them that Biden wasn’t up to the task of the proverbial 2:00 AM phone call. George Clooney said Biden didn’t even recognize him at the fundraiser that he was hosting.” She pressed Jean-Pierre: “Why, why didn’t you see…. Why didn’t you have concerns? Why didn’t you raise them?”

Jean-Pierre’s response was as evasive as it was absurd. “So, I did not have any concerns. I saw him on a daily basis, Brianna. You know that. I saw him every day. I engaged with him every day,” she claimed. She acknowledged Biden “showed age” but insisted, “This is a president that was sharp. This is a president that pushed his staff. This is a president that was on top of what the policies that he cared about that were important to the American people.” Jean-Pierre went on to highlight Biden’s foreign policy credentials, reminding Keilar that the president had “led a coalition… when it came to the war in Ukraine,” all while claiming “we had some successes, some historic successes” in his first years.

Now, obviously, she’s lying. If she saw him every day, she saw things more frequently and intimately than Biden’s cabinet did. And it’s clear that Keilar knew that so she pressed further, cutting through the talking points: “Do you think he should be president right now?”

Jean-Pierre, predictably, dodged: “No. I did not see anything that concerned me when he decided to run for president. I did not.” She repeated her daily-observation mantra, insisting she saw Biden “every single day” and that he was “sharp” and “on top of the policies.” When pressed about how Original Sin detailed Biden’s cognitive struggles, Jean-Pierre admitted she hadn’t read it—and had no plans to.

Keilar confronted the absurdity head-on: “A lot of people, if the leadership of their workplace imploded… and someone wrote a book with 200 sources… they would want to read it. They’d want to reflect on that. Why not?”

Jean-Pierre’s response was a textbook deflection: “No, because… I saw it personally and I experienced it personally. On an average day-to-day. And right now… look where we are today.”

And then Jean-Pierre went completely off the rails, deploying a bizarre, fact-free rant about imaginary threats at home: “There are people who are going missing in the street because there’s military being told to round people up who are brown, who are black. And some of them are US citizens. We are in a place where the rule of law has been thrown out the window.” She concluded with the standard leftist boilerplate: “I’m trying to create a conversation. I’m trying to push a conversation that I think it’s really important.”

🚨NEW: CNN Host Brianna Keilar *GRILLS* KJP on Biden's cognitive decline🚨



"Why didn't you have concerns? Why didn't you raise them?"



"Do you think he should be president right now? Do you think that he is capable right now of being president?"



"Because that was what you were… pic.twitter.com/jJihMReMQe — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 24, 2025

In other words, she thought she could deflect by rehashing the same old stupid talking points the left uses against Trump, hoping that it would distract Keilar from her line of questioning. But Keilar, much to her credit, tried repeatedly to return the focus to Biden’s competence, while Jean-Pierre refused to answer directly. Jean-Pierre’s combination of evasion and lies was horribly sloppy, all while refusing to acknowledge the reality that millions of Americans saw every day during the Biden presidency: Joe Biden was cognitively impaired while president. Brianna Keilar deserves credit for refusing to let Jean-Pierre rewrite reality.

And for those still willing to deny Biden’s cognitive decline, this interview should serve as a glaring wake-up call.

