Scott Jennings Obliterates CNN Panel’s Defense of Mamdani’s Terror Connection

CNN’s Abby Phillip thought she had Scott Jennings cornered Thursday night. Instead, Jennings calmly dismantled the left’s latest attempt to excuse the inexcusable—and in the process, exposed the utter moral rot of their politics.

Advertisement

The segment centered around the recent NYC mayoral debate, where former Governor Andrew Cuomo commented on socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani’s radical record and lack of experience.

Jennings made clear why those concerns are entirely justified.

“If you watch the debate last night, most of Cuomo’s best moments were about Mamdani’s experience,” he said. Jennings then laid out what Cuomo had been getting at: “One is, if you did, God forbid, have a massive emergency like that, would you really want someone in the mayor’s seat who has never had a job, never run anything, certainly never run anything at this level?”

In a perfect world, that point alone would be enough to sink most candidates. But, as Jennings went on, things got even worse for Mamdani.

“Number two,” he continued, “it is true that Mamdani was taking a picture with an unindicted co-conspirator from the World Trade Center bombing the other day and called him a pillar of the community. Cuomo didn’t make him take that picture. Mamdani took that picture and seems to be pretty proud of it. That’s a legitimate thing to debate.”

Related: This Photo Should End Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign

Advertisement

CNN’s Abby Phillip, seemingly unwilling to accept that a left-wing darling might have a terrorism problem, tried to trap Jennings in a moral gotcha question. “Is it fair to say that he would cheer on 9/11?” she pressed, referring to a comment Cuomo made during an interview on Wednesday.

Jennings didn’t flinch. “He’s taken pictures with unindicted co-conspirators from the World Trade Center bombing,” he repeated.

Phillip tried again: “I mean, are you willing to say that you really think that he would cheer on 9/11?”

I think so, but I wasn’t on the panel. But I also know that Mamdani wouldn’t do so publicly.

Once more, Jennings refused to take the bait, staying laser-focused on facts. “I can only tell you what I see on my phone,” he said. “I see a picture of Mamdani with a guy who was an unindicted co-conspirator from a terrorist attack in New York City.”

And really, what else is there to say?

The CNN panel melted down over Cuomo’s comments suggesting Zohran Mamdani wasn’t qualified to handle a 9/11-style attack.



That’s when @ScottJenningsKY entered the chat...and dismantled the entire narrative.



“In this particular case, I think he was making two points, actually.… pic.twitter.com/dTWsihxytj — Overton (@overton_news) October 24, 2025

Advertisement

It was a devastating exchange—not because Jennings raised his voice or hurled insults, but because he did what Democrats and their media allies can’t handle: he told the truth plainly. Mamdani’s own choices and associations are the issue, not anyone else’s interpretation of them.

For all the performative outrage from the CNN panel, Jennings’ point was unassailable. If you’re running for mayor of the city that suffered the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, and you’re proudly posing with someone tied to the World Trade Center bombing, you’re probably not fit for the job, and deserve scrutiny. Period. And yet, the instinct of the leftists on the wasn’t to condemn it—it was to attack those pointing it out.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.