Will We Soon Find Out Georgia Was Stolen in 2020?

Remember when Democrats branded anyone doubting the 2020 election results a threat to democracy? Turns out those skeptics look pretty smart now.

In fact, those of us who raised concerns about election irregularities just got a serious dose of vindication. As PJ Media previously reported, 315,000 votes in Fulton County violated legally mandated certification requirements and broke the chain of custody.

Will we ever find out what really happened in Georgia back in 2020? Well, maybe we will. More than five years after the election, Judge Robert McBurney has granted the Georgia State Election Board access to Fulton County’s physical 2020 ballots and related election documents.

The ruling comes after the Republican-led State Election Board reopened an investigation last year into how Fulton County handled the presidential election. McBurney ordered the county to produce the materials, but the election board has to cover the estimated $400,000 cost of obtaining and delivering the documents.

As PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado explained, a Georgia State Election Board investigation uncovered a massive chain-of-custody breakdown in Fulton County that potentially affected roughly 315,000 votes. The problem centered on unsigned tabulation tapes, a core safeguard for certifying election results. Even Ann Brumbaugh, an attorney for the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, admitted that the tapes were never signed.

Those signatures serve as the sole legal verification that reported vote totals are authentic. Without them, confidence in Fulton County’s 2020 results collapses. This matters because Georgia’s outcome hinged on a ridiculously razor-thin margin. Joe Biden was declared the winner by a little over 11,000 votes. In light of these findings, claims that Georgia’s 2020 election was compromised sure do look far less like a conspiracy and far more like a warning that went ignored.

Citizen investigator David Cross, who spent more than $15,000 on public records requests, discovered that the signature block was blank on every single tabulator tape the county produced for early voting. "When the law demands three signatures on tabulator tapes, and the county fails to follow the rules, those 315,000 votes are, by definition, uncertified," Cross argued before the State Election Board.

As you could have predicted, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts publicly defended the county's conduct in the 2020 election, though his response sounded more defensive than convincing.

"This nonsense has to stop at some point," Pitts told FOX 5 Atlanta. He insisted that the 2020 elections in Fulton County were "open and fair and transparent" and that "every vote was counted.”

Yeah, that’s the problem. Democrats like to talk about “counting every vote,” regardless of whether they were legal or not.

The county has until January 7 to provide an itemized breakdown of the costs required to process and produce the documents requested by the State Election Board. As 2025 draws to a close, legal challenges and investigations related to Fulton County's 2020 presidential election remain unresolved, but it sure looks like we are closer to getting answers than ever before.

Finding out that Georgia's official result was wrong wouldn't change the 2020 election outcome at this point. But it would validate everyone who argued that the 2020 election wasn't the safest and most secure election in history, despite what Democrats claimed. Remember, the 2020 election hinged on just 50,000 votes across three states.

This is exactly why it's important to keep asking questions and not let the unanswered questions about 2020 remain buried and forgotten.

