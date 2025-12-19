Georgia Bombshell Explodes 2020 ‘Secure Election’ Claims

Was 2020 the most secure election in history? Most Americans had their suspicions that it was quite the opposite, and now a new investigation out of Georgia provides shocking and substantive proof.

Unsigned tabulation tapes in Georgia’s Fulton County potentially impacted 315,000 votes in a huge chain-of-custody scandal, a Georgia State Election Board investigation found. Ann Brumbaugh, attorney for the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, even admitted on behalf of the county that the tapes were not signed at a Dec. 9 board meeting. This revelation could call into question the entire state’s election results for 2020.

As RedState reported, “by failing to have poll workers sign required tabulation tapes for early votes in 36 out of 37 advanced voting precincts,” Fulton County violated legally mandated certification requirements and broke the chain of custody. Approximately 315,000 ballots would have been affected by this illegal act.

The signatures are the only legal proof of authentic totals for the votes, calling into question the county’s 2020 election results. Notably, Joe Biden was declared the 2020 winner in Georgia by the extremely slim margin of about 0.3% — somewhat over 11,000 votes. It seems now as if Donald Trump and the others who said Biden‘s win in Georgia was fraudulent may have been absolutely right.

As noted above, Brumbaugh admitted to the dangerous error in Fulton County, even as she tried to reassure authorities that future elections will be secure. “It was a violation of the rule,” she affirmed of the unsigned tabulation tapes.

But, she continued, “We, since 2020, again, we have new leadership, and a new building, and a new board, and a new standard operating procedures. And since then, the training has been enhanced. But we don’t dispute the allegation from the 2020 election.”

David Cross, a local election integrity activist, brought a formal challenge to the Georgia State Election Board over the major error in March 2022. “These signed tapes are the sole legal certification that the reported totals are authentic. Fulton County produced zero signed tabulator tapes in early voting,” he testified. “These are not clerical errors. They are catastrophic breaks in chain of custody and certification.”

Cross insisted, “Because no tape was ever legally certified, Fulton County had no lawful authority to certify its advanced voting results to the secretary of state. Yet it did. And Secretary Raffensperger accepted and folded those uncertified numbers into Georgia’s official total without questioning them. This is not partisan. This is statutory. This is the law.” It appears Fulton County is now willing to admit as much, too.

The reality is that the Democrats have been committing egregious election fraud since at least the late 19th century, rigging and tampering with hundreds of elections at the local, state, and federal levels. The shocking thing would actually be if the 2020 election had been totally free from fraud or attempted fraud.

The key part is that those responsible need to be held accountable. While the 2020 election was years ago, if those who mismanaged or deliberately sabotaged it do not face accountability, they and others like them are unfortunately likely to tamper with future elections too.

